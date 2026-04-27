ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Protects Actor Allu Arjun's Personality Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of Telugu actor Allu Arjun and restrained the unauthorised use of his name, voice and likeness by several entities for commercial use and impersonation.

In an interim order passed on April 17 on a lawsuit by the "Pushpa" star, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said Arjun has a "stellar career" and that his highly popular dialogues and other distinctive attributes demonstrated his "iconic status".

It further said that unique and distinctive attributes, like name, appearance and voice, clearly constituted copyrights of the actor, over which he has exclusive rights of exploitation, and he would suffer an irreparable loss and injury if an interim relief was not granted.

The court also noted that Arjun has various trademark registrations of his name, abbreviations, etc.

"Defendant...are restrained from violating the plaintiff's personality/publicity rights by utilizing and/or in any manner directly and/or indirectly, using or exploiting or misappropriating the Plaintiffs (a) name "Allu Arjun"; (b) image and likeness; and (c) any other attributes of the plaintiff which are exclusively identifiable with him for any commercial and/or personal gain and/or otherwise by exploiting them in any manner whatsoever without the plaintiff's consent and/or authorization, through the use of any technology including but not limited to Artificial Intelligence, Generative Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deepfakes, Face Morphing and on any mediums and formats including but not limited to physical medium, the virtual medium such as websites, metaverse, social media, etc," the court ordered.