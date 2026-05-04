ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi High Court Orders Interim Protection Of Personality Rights Of Actor Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of film actor Arjun Kapoor. The bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gadela has ordered an interim stay on the unauthorised use of Arjun Kapoor's name, photo, voice etc.

The Court has directed Google and Meta to remove the content using Arjun Kapoor's name, photo and other unauthorised material. It has ordered Google and Meta to provide detailed information about the accounts using these materials unauthorisedly.

Rejecting the arguments of social media platforms that a lot of content is merely satire, the Court said that while what the social media platforms are saying may be correct, Arjun Kapoor's name has been used in a vulgar manner on a large scale.