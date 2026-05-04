Delhi High Court Orders Interim Protection Of Personality Rights Of Actor Arjun Kapoor
The Court has directed Google and Meta to remove the content using Arjun Kapoor's name, photo and other unauthorized material.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of film actor Arjun Kapoor. The bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gadela has ordered an interim stay on the unauthorised use of Arjun Kapoor's name, photo, voice etc.
The Court has directed Google and Meta to remove the content using Arjun Kapoor's name, photo and other unauthorised material. It has ordered Google and Meta to provide detailed information about the accounts using these materials unauthorisedly.
Rejecting the arguments of social media platforms that a lot of content is merely satire, the Court said that while what the social media platforms are saying may be correct, Arjun Kapoor's name has been used in a vulgar manner on a large scale.
It needs to be pointed out that prior to this also the courts have ordered the protection of the personality rights of many famous personalities. The High Court had ordered not to use anything related to the personality of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, storyteller Aniruddhacharya, Malayalam film actor Mohanlal, former Indian cricket skipper and present coach Gautam Gambhir, Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna, and Baba Ramdev and film actress Sonakshi Sinha.
The courts also protected the personality rights of actresses Kajol and Aishwarya Rai, actors Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, Art of Living Foundation’s Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and film producer Karan Johar.