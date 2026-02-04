ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Junks Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Plea To Extend Deadline To Surrender In Cheque Bounce Cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to extend a deadline given to actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities in connection with his conviction in cheque bounce cases.

The counsel for Yadav, who was on February 2 directed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday, submitted that the actor had arranged a sum of Rs 50 lakh and therefore sought one more week's time so that he could make the payment. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, rejected Yadav's application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief.

“I rejected these submissions on that day itself and granted you two more days to surrender. I don't think there is any ground. You were to surrender on a particular day, but you were granted two days because you said you were in Bombay. Today you have to surrender at 4 o'clock,” the judge said. The counsel said he was only making a "mercy plea" and urged the court to give at least a day's time to enable Yadav to make the payment of Rs 50 lakh.

"This he has done at least 15-20 times in the past," the court said, observing that Yadav repeatedly failed to comply with its orders and his undertakings.