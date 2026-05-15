ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Gives Nod To OTT Release Of 'Dhurandhar 2' With 'Oye Oye' Song

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has given its nod to the OTT release of "Dhurandhar 2" with the track "Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)", a remix of a song from the 1989 film "Tridev".

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela rejected a plea by "Tridev" maker Trimurti Films to injunct the streaming of "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" on the OTT platform to the extent of the allegedly unauthorised use of its song "Tirchi Topiwale" as background score.

In an interim order passed on May 14 on the lawsuit by Trimurti Films, Justice Gedela observed that the film was released with the allegedly infringing song in cinema halls and restraining such a release on the OTT platform "would result in an incongruous situation" and be "inconceivable".

Noting that the plaintiff could be granted adequate compensation as damages if it succeeds in the end, Justice Gedela asked Super Cassettes/T-series to deposit Rs 50 lakh within four weeks with the court.