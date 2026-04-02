ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Directs Removal Of 'Vulgar', 'Derogatory' Song By Honey Singh, Badshah

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday took a strong exception to a "vulgar" and "derogatory" song allegedly released by rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah in 2006, saying the track was in complete disregard of even the minimum standards of civility and directed its removal from online platforms.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the court's conscience was shaken to its "absolute core" and that the dissemination of the song on platforms accessible to minors cannot be countenanced under the guise of artistic freedom and free speech in a society governed by the rule of law.

Justice Kaurav said he heard the song in his chamber and thought that it lacked any artistic or social value, and reduced women to objects of ridicule.

"The title of the song can't be dictated in order. The same seems to be completely unacceptable.

"The court finds that the song is grossly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women... Lyrics are not only disrespectful and offensive but also ex facie dehumanising and normalise the treatment of women as objects of ridicule and sexual gratification," said the court.

The court noted that the song, allegedly released in 2006 by the rappers under their collaboration "Mafia Mundeer", has been uploaded by various users on social media and has garnered millions of views.