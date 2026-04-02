Delhi HC Directs Removal Of 'Vulgar', 'Derogatory' Song By Honey Singh, Badshah
Justice Kaurav said he heard the song in his chamber and thought that it lacked any artistic or social value
By PTI
Published : April 2, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday took a strong exception to a "vulgar" and "derogatory" song allegedly released by rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah in 2006, saying the track was in complete disregard of even the minimum standards of civility and directed its removal from online platforms.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the court's conscience was shaken to its "absolute core" and that the dissemination of the song on platforms accessible to minors cannot be countenanced under the guise of artistic freedom and free speech in a society governed by the rule of law.
Justice Kaurav said he heard the song in his chamber and thought that it lacked any artistic or social value, and reduced women to objects of ridicule.
"The title of the song can't be dictated in order. The same seems to be completely unacceptable.
"The court finds that the song is grossly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women... Lyrics are not only disrespectful and offensive but also ex facie dehumanising and normalise the treatment of women as objects of ridicule and sexual gratification," said the court.
The court noted that the song, allegedly released in 2006 by the rappers under their collaboration "Mafia Mundeer", has been uploaded by various users on social media and has garnered millions of views.
The court issued notice to Honey Singh and Badshah on the petition by Hindu Shakti Dal on the issue and directed the rappers, as well as any other person claiming rights in the uploaded song or its version, to take it down from online platforms.
"The court finds that allowing dissemination of the said song on public platforms, which are accessible to minors, cannot be countenanced in the guise of artistic freedom and free speech. The song is in complete disregard of the minimum standard of civility," the court said.
The petitioner's counsel said that although both rappers have denied singing the song, Honey Singh sang verses of it at a concert in Delhi, which further sparked the controversy over the song's creation.
During the hearing, the court said the song cannot be permitted to remain on social media and has to be taken down. The court directed the Centre to issue the necessary directions to take down any other URL to the song provided by the petitioner. It listed the case for hearing on May 7.
The petitioner said that in 2006-2007, Honey Singh and Badshah did an "underground" release of the song, which has objectionable and vulgar lyrics, and provokes violence towards females.
The plea said that, being celebrities with an enormous fan following, Honey Singh and Badshah should take responsibility and issue a public apology for the song. The petition sought directions for the removal of the song from YouTube and Spotify.
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