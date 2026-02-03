ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Directs Actor Rajpal Yadav To Surrender In Cheque Bounce Cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by February 4 in connection with his conviction in cheque bounce cases. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Yadav's conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The judge noted that Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him, and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the High Court be released in favour of the complainant. In October 2025, two demand drafts (DDs) of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General, and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, the court noted in the order.

"Despite repeatedly giving assurances and seeking indulgence of this court, the petitioner no. 1 has failed to comply with the orders passed from time to time... This Court finds no justification to continue the indulgence granted to the petitioner no. 1 earlier, especially in the case of the present one, where the petitioner no. 1 himself has admitted the liability and undertaken to repay the amount," said the court in an order passed on February 2.

"In the interest of justice, the petitioner no. 1 is directed to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by 04.02.2026, 4:00 PM, to serve the sentence awarded to him by the learned trial court. This limited indulgence is granted at the request of the learned senior counsel for the petitioners, who submits that the petitioner no. 1 is presently engaged in some professional work at Mumbai," the court ordered.