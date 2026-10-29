ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi High Court Asks Sourav Ganguly To Identify Portions Of Film 'Doosra' That Violate His Personality Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked cricketer Sourav Ganguly to identify specific portions of the film Doosra that allegedly infringe upon his personality rights.

A bench led by Justice Tejas Karia directed the defendants to submit a pen drive containing the film, which is stated to be a fictional story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl who is inspired by certain sporting events involving the cricketer. The court has scheduled the hearing for the lawsuit filed by the former India cricket captain against the film's producers for November 2.

"Prepare a table with time stamp of the objectionable scene and narration of the objections... We will see it over the weekend and we will hear you," the court stated.

Ganguly filed the petition against the film's producers, objecting to the commercial use of his name, image, or references to his life without his consent. The petition seeks to stay the release of the film, citing events from Ganguly’s life — specifically his captaincy during the NatWest Cricket Series final, and his shirtless celebration at Lord’s.

The petition alleges unauthorised commercial exploitation of Ganguly’s personality rights, as well as a violation of the exclusive contractual rights held by a production house regarding his proposed biopic.

Along with Ganguly, Luv Films LLP — which is producing Ganguly's biopic and is also a plaintiff — has sought an injunction against the theatrical, digital, and other forms of the film's release, as well as against the dissemination of promotional material that allegedly uses Ganguly’s name, image, likeness, and iconic cricketing moments without his permission.

The court asked the plaintiffs to submit the manuscript of their upcoming biopic Dada in a sealed envelope, and also specify how the defendant's film was violating the contractual rights.