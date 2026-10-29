Delhi High Court Asks Sourav Ganguly To Identify Portions Of Film 'Doosra' That Violate His Personality Rights
The court stated to prepare a table with a time stamp of the objectionable scene, and listed the matter for hearing on November 2.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked cricketer Sourav Ganguly to identify specific portions of the film Doosra that allegedly infringe upon his personality rights.
A bench led by Justice Tejas Karia directed the defendants to submit a pen drive containing the film, which is stated to be a fictional story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl who is inspired by certain sporting events involving the cricketer. The court has scheduled the hearing for the lawsuit filed by the former India cricket captain against the film's producers for November 2.
"Prepare a table with time stamp of the objectionable scene and narration of the objections... We will see it over the weekend and we will hear you," the court stated.
Ganguly filed the petition against the film's producers, objecting to the commercial use of his name, image, or references to his life without his consent. The petition seeks to stay the release of the film, citing events from Ganguly’s life — specifically his captaincy during the NatWest Cricket Series final, and his shirtless celebration at Lord’s.
The petition alleges unauthorised commercial exploitation of Ganguly’s personality rights, as well as a violation of the exclusive contractual rights held by a production house regarding his proposed biopic.
Along with Ganguly, Luv Films LLP — which is producing Ganguly's biopic and is also a plaintiff — has sought an injunction against the theatrical, digital, and other forms of the film's release, as well as against the dissemination of promotional material that allegedly uses Ganguly’s name, image, likeness, and iconic cricketing moments without his permission.
The court asked the plaintiffs to submit the manuscript of their upcoming biopic Dada in a sealed envelope, and also specify how the defendant's film was violating the contractual rights.
The plaintiffs' counsel pressed for interim relief of injunction against the defendants, even after the release of Doosra in theatres last week, and informed that the movie was yet to come on OTT platforms.
"It is all about Sourav Ganguly's life. His image has been badly exploited without consent... After intermission, it is all about the (2002) NatWest match," the counsel submitted.
Senior counsel, appearing for the defendants, said they took due permission from the authorities holding the copyright over the clips of the sporting event. Opposing the plea, it was also clarified that Ganguly was only a "source of inspiration" in their film.
On October 22, the High Court had refused to stop the theatre release of the film Doosra on Ganguly's plea. Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle is a sports drama directed by Abhinay Deo and starring Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru.
On October 23, while hearing Ganguly’s petition, the court issued a notice to the producers of Doosra, seeking their response. The court also directed the producers to arrange a screening of the film.
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