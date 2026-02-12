ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Seeks Reply On Rajpal Yadav's Bail Plea, Next Hearing On Monday

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the complainant on Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's bail application and listed the matter for hearing on February 16, at the request of his counsel. During the hearing, counsel appearing for Yadav informed the Court that he had filed a bail application and requested that the other side be asked to file a response. He submitted that he had been unable to contact the actor and sought time till Monday, assuring the Court that he would work out something by then.

Accepting the request, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the complainant to file a reply to the bail application and adjourned the matter to Monday for further consideration. The Court also made strong observations regarding Yadav's conduct, remarking that he had landed in jail because he failed to honour the commitments made earlier before the Court.