Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Release Of Web Series Based On Life Of Gangster Vikas Dubey

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of the web series "UP 77", which is reportedly based on the life of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Justice Sachin Datta, who was hearing a plea by Dubey's wife Richa seeking to stop the release of the web series, said the court is not inclined to interfere with its release at this stage.

"UP 77" will release on the Waves OTT platform on Thursday. The court recorded the statement of the web series' producers that it is a work of pure fiction and has nothing to do with Dubey's life. It also asked the producers to issue a public statement to this effect. In her plea, Dubey's wife urged the court to stay the release of the web series, otherwise it would cause trauma and harassment to her.