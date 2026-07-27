ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser Linked To Salman Khan, Says 'Reputation Once Lost Is Lost'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of the teaser and other promotional content of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The Court said the material appears to link actor Salman Khan to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and could harm his reputation.

Hearing Salman Khan’s plea seeking an interim injunction against the film’s release and promotion, Justice Jyoti Singh also indicated that interviews given by the film’s producer, Amit Jani, would be taken down. The Court said it would pass a detailed order later. During the hearing, the Court strongly criticised the promotional campaign and orally remarked, "This must stop."

Expressing concern over the possible damage to the actor’s image, the judge also said, "Reputation once lost is lost." The Court further observed that the film’s promotional material appeared to connect Salman Khan with the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

According to Salman Khan’s lawyers, although the teaser and posters do not mention the actor by name, they clearly identify him through visual references. The plea states that the character in the teaser resembles Khan and wears his signature blue bracelet, making him easily identifiable.