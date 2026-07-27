Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser Linked To Salman Khan, Says 'Reputation Once Lost Is Lost'
Delhi High Court ordered the removal of the Kala Hiran teaser and promotional content linked to Salman Khan, saying it could harm his reputation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of the teaser and other promotional content of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The Court said the material appears to link actor Salman Khan to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and could harm his reputation.
Hearing Salman Khan’s plea seeking an interim injunction against the film’s release and promotion, Justice Jyoti Singh also indicated that interviews given by the film’s producer, Amit Jani, would be taken down. The Court said it would pass a detailed order later. During the hearing, the Court strongly criticised the promotional campaign and orally remarked, "This must stop."
Expressing concern over the possible damage to the actor’s image, the judge also said, "Reputation once lost is lost." The Court further observed that the film’s promotional material appeared to connect Salman Khan with the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.
According to Salman Khan’s lawyers, although the teaser and posters do not mention the actor by name, they clearly identify him through visual references. The plea states that the character in the teaser resembles Khan and wears his signature blue bracelet, making him easily identifiable.
The actor has argued that the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and wrongly portrays events linked to him, causing serious harm to his reputation. He has also claimed that the makers are using his identity and public image for commercial gain without his permission.
The petition further alleges that producer Amit Jani’s interviews, social media posts and public statements directly connect the film to the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to attract publicity.
During the hearing, the Delhi High Court also directed the removal of social media links related to the film from X and YouTube. The Court also pulled up producer Amit Jani, telling his counsel, "You seem to think you are above the law. Things are only getting worse day by day. You cannot do this even to an ordinary citizen."
However, Jani’s counsel argued that the teaser does not violate Salman Khan’s personality rights as it does not mention the actor by name or use any deepfake or AI-generated content.
Responding to this, Salman Khan’s counsel told the Court, "In three out of the four cases, my client has been acquitted. In the fourth case, the sentence has been stayed. The teaser is attempting to turn an entire community against Salman Khan."
The teaser of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy was released on July 17. The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinet and produced by Amit Jani. It is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case and also references his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.