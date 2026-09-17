ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Asks CBFC To Decide On Makers' Request To Replace 'Shoorveer' Song With Background Music In 'Mirzapur'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the proposal submitted by the makers of "Mirzapur: The Movie" seeking permission to use background music instead of the song "Shoorveer" in a scene from the film.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said the CBFC should consider the proposal within a week. The next hearing is scheduled for September 24.

During the hearing, the film's producer's lawyer said the song, Shoorveer, was used during the climax, where a fight between two groups is shown. He said the song cannot be compared with Maharana Pratap.

The court then observed that, prima facie, the song did not appear appropriate. The court also said, "We have come to a situation where violence has started being worshipped."

The court clarified that it was not commenting on the petition's merits. It said the petitioner should submit a representation to the Central government, as the issue concerns art and the competent authority can decide on it.

The petitioner then said that the film would be available on OTT within four weeks, after which the petition would serve no purpose.

CBFC To Decide On Modification Within A Week

During the hearing, the court noted that the film's makers themselves had approached the CBFC seeking permission to use background music instead of the Shoorveer song.