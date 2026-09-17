Delhi HC Asks CBFC To Decide On Makers' Request To Replace 'Shoorveer' Song With Background Music In 'Mirzapur'
The court noted that the producers had independently sought permission from the certification authority to change the film's audio treatment.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the proposal submitted by the makers of "Mirzapur: The Movie" seeking permission to use background music instead of the song "Shoorveer" in a scene from the film.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said the CBFC should consider the proposal within a week. The next hearing is scheduled for September 24.
During the hearing, the film's producer's lawyer said the song, Shoorveer, was used during the climax, where a fight between two groups is shown. He said the song cannot be compared with Maharana Pratap.
The court then observed that, prima facie, the song did not appear appropriate. The court also said, "We have come to a situation where violence has started being worshipped."
The court clarified that it was not commenting on the petition's merits. It said the petitioner should submit a representation to the Central government, as the issue concerns art and the competent authority can decide on it.
The petitioner then said that the film would be available on OTT within four weeks, after which the petition would serve no purpose.
CBFC To Decide On Modification Within A Week
During the hearing, the court noted that the film's makers themselves had approached the CBFC seeking permission to use background music instead of the Shoorveer song.
The CBFC's lawyer said the film's producers had applied under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Rules seeking permission to replace the song with background music.
CBFC counsel said the court would decide on the application within a week. After that, the court deferred the hearing for a week.
On September 16, the court had said that the song was written to honour Maharana Pratap. The court had asked J K Bhardwaj, the lawyer appearing for Excel Entertainment Private Limited, the film's producer, whether his "conscience was satisfied" with the song being played in that scene.
The petition sought directions to remove the Shoorveer song from a scene in the film or replace it with another song. It also sought guidelines on using songs associated with historically and culturally significant personalities in films.
Petitioner Raises Concern Over Historical Legacy
Prashant Kumar Singh, a graduate of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Rajasthan, filed the petition. He said that the use of such songs should not associate the legacy of historical personalities with fictional criminals or anti-social activities.
The petition also called for balancing the right to artistic and creative freedom of expression. The petition raised objections to the song's use in the film.
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