Delhi Car Blast: Sidharth, Vijay, Others Express Shock Over 'Horrible News'; Offer Condolences To Victims' Families

Hyderabad: It was a grim morning in the capital after a horrific explosion near the Red Fort on Monday night. The explosion was massive and occurred close to the Red Fort Metro Station, where approximately 12 people were killed and several others injured. Celebrities from across the Indian film industry offered warm sentiments towards the victims' families and expressed their grief about the explosion.

Actor Raveena Tandon was among the first to react. Taking to X, she called it "horrible news" and wrote, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news." Her message reflected the shock and sadness many felt across the country.

Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts, also shared his thoughts on social media. "My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today's tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let's support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace," he wrote.