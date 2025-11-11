Delhi Car Blast: Sidharth, Vijay, Others Express Shock Over 'Horrible News'; Offer Condolences To Victims' Families
Celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Vishal, and Thalapathy Vijay expressed grief and called for peace following the deadly Delhi Red Fort blast.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: It was a grim morning in the capital after a horrific explosion near the Red Fort on Monday night. The explosion was massive and occurred close to the Red Fort Metro Station, where approximately 12 people were killed and several others injured. Celebrities from across the Indian film industry offered warm sentiments towards the victims' families and expressed their grief about the explosion.
Actor Raveena Tandon was among the first to react. Taking to X, she called it "horrible news" and wrote, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news." Her message reflected the shock and sadness many felt across the country.
Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news .— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 10, 2025
Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts, also shared his thoughts on social media. "My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today's tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let's support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace," he wrote.
My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. 💔 Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 10, 2025
Sidharth Malhotra expressed his condolences via Instagram and reaffirmed his support for those affected. His message was brief, but the underlying sentiment was heartfelt, calling people to come together during this time of chaos.
Popular Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay shared a message through his official handle, saying, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi, that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured."
Saddening to hear the news about the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi especially being a tourist spot. Several lives lost, many injured and it's disheartening to see so many innocent lives being taken again by a barbaric act of terrorism.— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) November 10, 2025
It's difficult to even say rest in…
Actor and producer Vishal expressed strong anger over the act, calling it "barbaric and inhuman." He wrote, "Saddening to hear the news about the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi. Several lives lost, many injured, and it's disheartening to see so many innocent lives taken again by a barbaric act of terrorism. May those behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely."
The horrific incident has led to heightened security measures in the national capital and other major cities. The Union Home Ministry has directed states to bolster vigilance and conduct extensive checks at high-profile locations. While investigations are ongoing, the entertainment industry calls for peace, safety, and the fight for justice for the innocent lives lost in the tragedy.
Read More