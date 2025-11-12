Delhi Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Postponed; Mika Singh - Huma Qureshi Cancel Events As 'Mark Of Respect'
Following the Red Fort blast in Delhi, several entertainment events, including Dhurandhar's trailer launch, Cocktail 2's shoot, and Mika Singh's concert, were postponed or cancelled.
Hyderabad: In the wake of the horrible car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, various entertainment events such as film shoots and promotional events have either been cancelled or postponed. The blast on Monday evening near the Subhash Marg traffic signal killed at least 13 people and injured many more.
Due to the loss of life as well as heightened security concerns in the city, many production houses, artists, and streaming platforms chose to postpone and or cancel their plans in Delhi.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Postponed
The team of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, was among the first to postpone its event. The trailer launch, which was originally scheduled for November 12, has been delayed.
Ranveer shared the update on his Instagram Stories, quoting the official statement released by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The note read: "The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon."
Ranveer also expressed his condolences earlier, writing, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved." The blast near Red Fort has triggered a massive security investigation. Central agencies, including the NIA, are probing possible terror links. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, and is slated for release on December 5, 2025.
Cocktail 2 Delhi Shoot Postponed
The Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has been pushed. The team was supposed to begin a seven-day shoot in the city from November 12, but rising pollution levels and the recent blast have forced a change in plans.
A source close to the production shared, "The air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. But after the blast, it became difficult to proceed. The team had planned to shoot in the university area, South Delhi, and Old Delhi. The schedule is not cancelled, just postponed."
The makers are reportedly considering rescheduling the shoot to December, depending on the situation. Directed by Homi Adajania, the sequel marks a new chapter after the 2012 hit Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Mika Singh Cancels Delhi Show
Singer Mika Singh has also called off his upcoming live performance at Delhi's Soho Club. The artist confirmed the cancellation through his Instagram Story, sharing a folded-hands emoji and a heart wrapped in a bandage, a quiet gesture of solidarity with the victims.
The singer's team stated that it was "not appropriate to hold a celebration when the city is in mourning." Mika joins several public figures who have decided to pause entertainment events as a mark of respect.
Huma Qureshi Cancels Delhi Crime 3 Screening
Actor Huma Qureshi announced the cancellation of the Delhi Crime Season 3 screening event that was scheduled for Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Given the tragic incident in Delhi and the distressing news about Dharmendra ji's health, we have cancelled today's screening for Delhi Crime Season 3. We were looking forward to celebrating together, but such times call for quiet respect."
She concluded her note with, "The show premieres on the 13th. I'm sure you all will be watching and sending us love then. Love & Prayers." The new season of Delhi Crime explores a deeper network of human trafficking, featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, and Sayani Gupta.
Industry Comes Together
The entertainment community has all come together as a united front in solidarity with those affected by the Red Fort blast. Many filmmakers, actors, and musicians plan to pause events to show their support. The capital remains on high alert, with a number of raids happening across Faridabad, Pulwama, Saharanpur, and nearby regions.
