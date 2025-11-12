ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Postponed; Mika Singh - Huma Qureshi Cancel Events As 'Mark Of Respect'

Hyderabad: In the wake of the horrible car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, various entertainment events such as film shoots and promotional events have either been cancelled or postponed. The blast on Monday evening near the Subhash Marg traffic signal killed at least 13 people and injured many more.

Due to the loss of life as well as heightened security concerns in the city, many production houses, artists, and streaming platforms chose to postpone and or cancel their plans in Delhi.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Postponed

The team of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, was among the first to postpone its event. The trailer launch, which was originally scheduled for November 12, has been delayed.

Ranveer Singh Postpones Dhurandhar Event as Mark of Respect (Photo: Instagram)

Ranveer shared the update on his Instagram Stories, quoting the official statement released by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The note read: "The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon."

Ranveer also expressed his condolences earlier, writing, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved." The blast near Red Fort has triggered a massive security investigation. Central agencies, including the NIA, are probing possible terror links. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, and is slated for release on December 5, 2025.

Cocktail 2 Delhi Shoot Postponed

The Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has been pushed. The team was supposed to begin a seven-day shoot in the city from November 12, but rising pollution levels and the recent blast have forced a change in plans.