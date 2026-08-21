ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone's Spirit Exit Wasn't Just About 8-Hour Shifts? Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Brother Makes New Claim

He then made a more specific claim about the actress' remuneration. According to him, Deepika asked for 10 per cent of Spirit's profits instead of simply negotiating for a higher fee. "She demanded 10 percent from the film's profit. Soon after, everything went overboard," he said.

Speaking on a podcast, Pranay said that the discussions with Deepika continued for nearly one-and-a-half years. He said the issues involved remuneration, working hours and other aspects of the project. "The reason is the same as what was already mentioned. One was remuneration, the second was timing. Apart from that, there are some other reasons too," Pranay said.

The actress was initially expected to star opposite Prabhas in the much-awaited action drama. However, she was later replaced by Triptii Dimri, who had previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal. Deepika's reported demand for an eight-hour workday had already triggered a major debate in the film industry. Pranay has now claimed that money and profit-sharing demands were also important factors behind the casting change.

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit has returned to the spotlight after film's producer Pranay Reddy Vanga made fresh claims about the actress' negotiations with the Prabhas-starrer. According to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother, Deepika had sought a 10 per cent share in the film's profits, apart from discussions around her remuneration and working hours.

Pranay added that the team had to consider whether such an arrangement would work within the film's budget. He said that while an actor can ask for what they want, the producers also have to ensure that the economics of the project remain viable. He also insisted that the disagreement was not simply about an additional Rs 5-6 crore in remuneration. According to his account, the discussions involved several factors, including the film's schedule and profit-sharing arrangement.

Pranay alleges Deepika's team leaked Spirit details

The producer also levelled another serious allegation. He claimed that details discussed privately with Deepika about the film's story and her character later became public. Pranay said the team had spent considerable time discussing the project with the actress and was unhappy that information from those conversations allegedly surfaced outside.

"We discussed the story and character with her. Things discussed internally should not be revealed but she leaked all of them. That is why we are disturbed," he said. The allegation comes in the wake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's angry social media post about a reported leak concerning Spirit. The director did not name Deepika in his post, but spoke about an actor allegedly breaking the trust placed in them after being narrated the film's story.

Sandeep wrote that when he narrates a story to an actor, he places "100 percent faith" in them and described it as an "unsaid NDA". He also questioned whether "putting down a younger actor and ousting my story" was what feminism stood for. He ended the post by saying that the complete story could be revealed next time because it would not affect him.

Deepika, meanwhile, has maintained her own position on the wider controversy. In an earlier conversation with a newswire, she defended her reported demand for an eight-hour workday, saying she did not consider it unfair. She also pointed out that several male actors had been working eight-hour shifts for years without the issue becoming a major talking point. Speaking to another news portal, Deepika had also said that she preferred to fight her battles silently and with dignity, even though such matters sometimes became public.

What about Prakash Raj, Don Lee and Chiranjeevi?

Pranay Reddy Vanga also addressed some of the other casting rumours surrounding Spirit. He confirmed that veteran actor Prakash Raj will not be part of the film. Although there had been confusion over his involvement, Pranay said things did not work out between the actor and the team.

He also clarified that South Korean star Ma Dong-seok, popularly known as Don Lee, is not part of Spirit. Despite earlier reports suggesting that he could play the antagonist opposite Prabhas, Pranay said the makers could not fit the actor into the film's Hyderabad-rooted story. The producer also dismissed reports of a cameo by megastar Chiranjeevi. With Triptii Dimri now confirmed as the female lead, Spirit continues to attract attention long before its scheduled March 2027 release.