Deepika Padukone's New Instagram DP Is All About Daughter Dua; Picture Goes Viral
Deepika Padukone updates her Instagram DP, celebrating motherhood and her bond with daughter Dua.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is basking in the bliss of motherhood, and her latest Instagram update is proof. The actor recently changed her profile picture, giving fans a touching glimpse into her new phase of life with daughter Dua.
The new display photo features a T-shirt with the words "In My Mom Era," a playful yet heartfelt nod to her life as a mother. The update instantly caught the attention of her followers, with fans calling it "the most beautiful era yet." The picture has since gone viral, symbolising her pride and happiness in embracing motherhood.
Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8, 2024. Since then, the couple has kept their child away from the public eye, requesting privacy and refraining from posting photos online. Yet, through small gestures like this Instagram update, Deepika continues to share her joy in subtle and meaningful ways.
Earlier, when she had just stepped into motherhood, her bio humorously read, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat." The new DP takes it a step further, showing how the actor is settling into this new role with love and grace.
Deepika on How Motherhood Changed Her
In a candid chat with a news portal, Deepika opened up about how motherhood has transformed her life. She said, "I've always been a patient person. My tolerance and patience levels are high, but motherhood teaches you even more patience. It pushes you out of your comfort zone - in a good way."
She also shared that becoming a mother made her more social, as she now interacts with other parents at playschool and family gatherings. "I've always wanted to be a mother," she said, adding, "I think I'm playing the best role of my life now."
Recently, at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika spoke about learning to balance her new responsibilities. "I won't say I'm struggling, but I'm definitely still figuring it out," she said, acknowledging the challenges of balancing motherhood with her demanding career.
Work Front
On the professional side, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. She will next star in Shah Rukh Khan's King, which also features Suhana Khan in a key role.
