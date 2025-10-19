ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone's New Instagram DP Is All About Daughter Dua; Picture Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is basking in the bliss of motherhood, and her latest Instagram update is proof. The actor recently changed her profile picture, giving fans a touching glimpse into her new phase of life with daughter Dua.

The new display photo features a T-shirt with the words "In My Mom Era," a playful yet heartfelt nod to her life as a mother. The update instantly caught the attention of her followers, with fans calling it "the most beautiful era yet." The picture has since gone viral, symbolising her pride and happiness in embracing motherhood.

Deepika Padukone's New Instagram DP Is All About Daughter Dua (Photo: Instagram)

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8, 2024. Since then, the couple has kept their child away from the public eye, requesting privacy and refraining from posting photos online. Yet, through small gestures like this Instagram update, Deepika continues to share her joy in subtle and meaningful ways.

Earlier, when she had just stepped into motherhood, her bio humorously read, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat." The new DP takes it a step further, showing how the actor is settling into this new role with love and grace.