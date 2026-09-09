ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Shows Off Baby Bump In Rare Family Photos With Ranveer Singh On Dua's Second Birthday

The carousel captures several sweet moments between the family of three as they prepare to welcome a new member. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen lovingly caressing Deepika's baby bump as the couple smile with their foreheads touching. Deepika looks stunning in a fitted lace and net ensemble that highlights her pregnancy, while Ranveer keeps it simple in a white shirt and trousers.

The adorable post was shared jointly by Deepika and Ranveer on Tuesday. Making the announcement even more special, the couple wrote, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽 @deepikapadukone."

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made their daughter Dua's second birthday extra special by sharing a heartwarming glimpse of their growing family. The Bollywood couple, who are expecting their second child, dropped a carousel of intimate black-and-white pictures from a maternity photoshoot featuring their little girl.

The biggest highlight of the photos, however, is little Dua. In one picture, she stands between her parents as they crouch beside her. Another photograph captures the toddler sharing a joyful moment with her mother and father. Dua is seen in a collared top and trousers, with her hair tied into two ponytails decorated with ribbons.

Deepika and Ranveer have largely kept their daughter away from the public spotlight since welcoming her in 2024. The latest carousel, therefore, offered fans a rare and touching look at the family as they celebrate Dua's second birthday and prepare for the arrival of the second baby. The post was soon flooded with love from fans and friends from the film industry. Ranveer's Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun called them "The most adorable family", while filmmaker Atlee, who is working with Deepika on his upcoming film Raaka, also dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy earlier this year through a joint social media post. The couple's first child, Dua Padukone Singh, was born on September 8, 2024. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018, after dating for several years. The two first met while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and went on to share screen space in films including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee's ambitious sci-fi action film Raaka, headlined by Allu Arjun. Ranveer, meanwhile, was most recently seen in the Dhurandhar franchise.