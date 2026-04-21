Deepika Padukone Shoots Amid Second Pregnancy, Fans Say 'Dhurandhar's Real Life Yalina'
Pregnant Deepika Padukone is seen in a shoot photo shared by Punit Malhotra, as fans praise her glow and call her "Dhurandhar's real life Yalina."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 21, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, continues to balance her personal and professional life. The mom-to-be was recently seen with director Punit Malhotra for a shoot, shortly after announcing her pregnancy.
Punit Malhotra took to Instagram to share a picture with Deepika from the sets. In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a simple but elegant white dress, whereas the director wore something casual. What's worth mentioning here is that Deepika was careful enough not to disclose her baby bump, keeping details about the shoot and her look under wraps.
Sharing the picture, Punit praised Deepika for her work ethic and warmth. "This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one," he wrote in the caption.
Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the actor. One fan wrote, “She’s truly wonderful!!!” Another commented, “Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing.” A comment read, “Dhurandhar’s real life Yalina,” while another fan called her a “Queen lady superstar.” Several others reacted with heart and fire emojis.
This comes soon after Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news through an adorable post featuring their daughter Dua. Fans and celebrities from across the industry poured in congratulatory messages.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy, in ceremonies that honoured both their traditional customs of their community, namely Konkani and Sindhi. Their first child, Dua, was born in September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer kept her away from the public eye for a long time until Diwali 2025, when they revealed her name and shared glimpses of their family life.
Speaking of her professional endeavours, Deepika will next be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, she will make her debut in the Telugu language movie Raaka starring Allu Arjun under the direction of Atlee.