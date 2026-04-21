ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Shoots Amid Second Pregnancy, Fans Say 'Dhurandhar's Real Life Yalina'

Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, continues to balance her personal and professional life. The mom-to-be was recently seen with director Punit Malhotra for a shoot, shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

Punit Malhotra took to Instagram to share a picture with Deepika from the sets. In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a simple but elegant white dress, whereas the director wore something casual. What's worth mentioning here is that Deepika was careful enough not to disclose her baby bump, keeping details about the shoot and her look under wraps.

Sharing the picture, Punit praised Deepika for her work ethic and warmth. "This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one," he wrote in the caption.