ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Shares Funny Post On Pregnancy Struggles With Daughter Dua

The clip featured a pregnant woman lifting her little child in her arms. The video came with a simple but relatable caption: "Don't lift anything over 20 pounds during pregnancy. Me this entire pregnancy." Deepika shared the post with a Spider-Man sticker, adding a playful touch to the relatable moment. While Deepika did not directly name her daughter in the Story, the post is being seen as a reference to her toddler, Dua. The little one will soon turn two, and Deepika has often spoken about how much she enjoys being a mother.

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone is giving fans little glimpses of her pregnancy journey, and her latest Instagram Story is something many parents may instantly relate to. The actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, recently reshared a funny video on Instagram that highlighted the challenges of being pregnant while taking care of a toddler.

In an earlier interview with a newswire, she described her daughter as her "obsession", making it clear how central motherhood has become in her life. Dua is Deepika and Ranveer's first child. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2024 after tying the knot in 2018 in a wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple announced their second pregnancy in April this year.

In a sweet announcement, they shared a picture of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result. The post quickly attracted attention from fans and friends, who congratulated the couple on the growing family. Deepika has largely kept her pregnancy away from the spotlight and has not been regularly sharing pictures of herself on social media.

Her latest post comes at a time when fans are waiting to see her return to the big screen. Deepika has several projects lined up, including Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated King, where she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan again. She is also set to be part of Atlee and Allu Arjun's Raaka, which will mark her first major collaboration with Allu Arjun.