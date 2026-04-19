ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy With Adorable Post Featuring Daughter Dua

Deepika shared the special moment with a charming photo. The post included a glimpse of their daughter, Dua, making the announcement even more touching. In the adorable image, little Dua was seen holding a pregnancy test kit that indicated a positive result. The couple kept the caption simple, adding only a few evil eye emojis, but the message was clear. Within minutes, the internet filled with congratulatory comments and heart emojis.

Hyderabad: Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared joyful news with their fans. The duo announced that they are expecting their second child, sending excitement across social media. The announcement came on Sunday through a heartfelt post that quickly went viral and drew warm wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Many celebrities rushed to celebrate the happy news. Actors like Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and others congratulated the couple. Fans also expressed their excitement, calling the announcement "cute," "wholesome," and "pure joy."

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. The couple kept details about their baby private for several months. Later, during Diwali celebrations, they introduced Dua to the world and revealed her name. They shared that "Dua" means prayer and described her as the answer to their wishes. Since then, fans have loved every small update about their family life.

The couple's love story has always captured attention. After dating for several years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 in a beautiful ceremony in Italy. The wedding included both Konkani and Sindhi traditions, followed by grand receptions in India attended by film industry friends and family. On the professional front, both stars continue to stay busy. Ranveer is enjoying the success of his recent release and has multiple projects lined up. Deepika also has an exciting slate ahead, including big collaborations that fans are eagerly waiting for.