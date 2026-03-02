ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Desperately Need A Break But...': Deepika Padukone Gets Real About Motherhood Struggles

In a recent Instagram Story, the actor reposted a reel that perfectly summed up her inner conflict as a mother. The video highlighted what many mothers describe as "mom guilt" and the constant push and pull between personal space and parental love.

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. The couple introduced their daughter to the world by sharing her first pictures during Diwali last year. Since then, Deepika has often spoken about how becoming a mother has completely changed her life.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has opened up about the emotional ups and downs of motherhood. She shared that she often feels torn between wanting a break and not being able to stay away from her daughter.

The reel read, "My toxic trait is loving my child so much that I don't want anyone else watching them… but I desperately need a break… but I can't stand being without them… but I also crave 24 hours of silence… but I still want to be with them 24/7." Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "There...I said it."

While speaking at the WAVES 2025 summit earlier this year, Deepika spoke in detail about how motherhood has changed her perspective on life and priorities. "I'm discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood," she said.

"The minute you've had a child, you're now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I've led my life, it's been so much about me - leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you're caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything," she further said.

She also said that balancing work and family is still something she is figuring out. "That person comes before you. I don't think I've found the answer to that yet," she added.

Speaking of Deepika's professional endeavours, she will next be seen in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal. The film, which is bankrolled by SRK under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, will be hitting big screens worldwide on December 24, 2026.