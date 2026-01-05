ETV Bharat / entertainment

AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone's First Look From Atlee-Allu Arjun's Film Out On Her Birthday; Deets Inside

In November last year, production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced Deepika's exit from Kalki 2898 AD. In a statement, the makers said, "After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

The yet-to-be-titled project, produced by Sun Pictures, stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and is described as a large-scale sci-fi action drama. The release of the first look comes weeks after Deepika made headlines for exiting two major projects, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD. Reports at the time suggested that the actor had requested an eight-hour workday.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's first look from her upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee, was unveiled on the actor's 40th birthday on Monday, January 5, 2026. The picture, which offers a glimpse of Deepika Padukone in a fierce new avatar, was shared by Sun Music, a channel under the Sun Network.

Deepika, in an earlier interview with a newswire, said, "When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into."

AA22xA6 will mark director Atlee and actor Allu Arjun's collaboration for the first time. Atlee, who has delivered blockbusters like Jawan and Theri, has described the project as one that will push creative and visual boundaries.

Speaking about audience expectations, Atlee had earlier said, "The audience is really sweet, and they keep pushing me every now and then. When I did Rajarani, it was a love story. They wanted me to do something greater. The love the audience gives makes them expect something from me, so it is not a risk, to be very frank. I’m really enjoying the process and trying to make something that will be very new, very intriguing, and addictive to watch."

He also confirmed that the film features international collaborations. "Please wait for a few months; we are working to show you something special. One thing I can assure you is that we are going to make something never seen before. Hollywood technicians are also working on this film, and they say it's a very challenging project, which makes me believe we are creating something truly big," Atlee added.

Announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April 2025, AA22xA6 marks the actor's return to the big screen after the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). The film is backed by Kalanithi Maran and boasts an international crew, including Oscar-winning special effects artist Justin Raleigh, William Wright Anderson of Lola VFX, and VFX supervisor James Madigan.