Deepika Padukone Birthday | When Amitabh Bachchan Mocked Her Handwriting To Pinga Rehearsals: Actor's Most Candid BTS Moments

Hyderabad: As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 40th birthday on January 5, 2025, it is a good time to look beyond her glamorous red-carpet looks and powerful film roles. The behind-the-scenes videos from her popular films like Piku, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela shows her in true light - the dynamic, hardworking and fun person that she is. A BTS video shared by the makers of Piku on YouTube shows the everyday moments from the film's shoot. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan. In the video, Deepika appears completely at ease. She is seen playing badminton with a crew member, laughing between shots, and even playing tennis with the director. Playing an independent architect in the film, the role of Piku Banerjee is one of the most endearing performances of the actor. Her on-screen rapoort with Amitabh, who plays her father in the film, was loved not only by audiences but also critics. In another fun unseen footage, Amitabh can be seen teasing Deepika about her handwriting. Though she is right-handed, she writes in a way that looks left-handed. What stands out is how Amitabh remains in character even when the camera is not rolling. His teasing feels more like a father speaking to his daughter than an actor talking to a co-star, making the moment feel real and natural.