Deepika Padukone Birthday | When Amitabh Bachchan Mocked Her Handwriting To Pinga Rehearsals: Actor's Most Candid BTS Moments

Hyderabad: As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 40th birthday on January 5, 2025, it is a good time to look beyond her glamorous red-carpet looks and powerful film roles. The behind-the-scenes videos from her popular films like Piku, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela shows her in true light - the dynamic, hardworking and fun person that she is.
A BTS video shared by the makers of Piku on YouTube shows the everyday moments from the film's shoot. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan. In the video, Deepika appears completely at ease. She is seen playing badminton with a crew member, laughing between shots, and even playing tennis with the director.
Playing an independent architect in the film, the role of Piku Banerjee is one of the most endearing performances of the actor. Her on-screen rapoort with Amitabh, who plays her father in the film, was loved not only by audiences but also critics.
In another fun unseen footage, Amitabh can be seen teasing Deepika about her handwriting. Though she is right-handed, she writes in a way that looks left-handed. What stands out is how Amitabh remains in character even when the camera is not rolling. His teasing feels more like a father speaking to his daughter than an actor talking to a co-star, making the moment feel real and natural.
The mood changes completely in the behind-the-scenes clips from Chennai Express (2013), directed by Rohit Shetty. In a video titled "Deepika's last day on the sets of Chennai Express… Rohit Shetty Style!", Deepika is seen learning how to punch and then playfully using the move on Shah Rukh Khan and the director himself. She is also seen riding a bullock cart, enjoying the madness around her.
Chennai Express followed Rahul's (played by Shah Rukh Khan) journey after he helps Meena (Deepika), a runaway bride, during a train trip that turns chaotic. Though opinions on the film were mixed, it became a massive box-office success. Another video shows her practising steps with SRK for the much-loved song Titli from the same film. Deepika appears lively and completely in tune with the film's playful mood.
Another song, different vibe. The behind-the-scenes video of "Pinga" from Bajirao Mastani (2015) shows a very different side of filmmaking. Throughout the rehearsals, Deepika and Priyanka were each other's biggest fans, much to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's disliking, quips the desi girl. They both spoke about how they loved doing the song together and how much fun it was. The end result of their combined talents helped create a memorable song with leading ladies adding to the overall performance, something only SLB can pull off, first with Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai in Dola Re to this.
Next up is the making video of another SLB song Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). The rehearsals of Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun offers a glimpse into the hardworking, disciplined, and highly-trained performers Deepika and her co-star in the film Ranveer Singh beyond their strength and talent. The clips are testament to Deepika's talent and hardwork.
She continues to inspire and influence with her work as an actress, model, and spokesperson. She will always be an example of how women can achieve great things by putting their passion into what they do.
