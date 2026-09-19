Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Child, A Baby Girl
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second daughter. The couple announced the arrival with a simple Instagram post on Saturday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news with fans on Saturday, September 19, 2026.
Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their daughter with a simple post on Instagram that read, “Welcome, baby girl,” along with an evil eye emoji in the caption. The couple is now a family of four.
The couple became parents for the first time in September 2024 when they welcomed their daughter, Dua. Deepika and Ranveer had also used the words “Welcome baby girl” while announcing Dua's birth.
Almost two years later, the couple has welcomed another daughter. Deepika and Ranveer had announced their second pregnancy in April through a social media post featuring Dua and a positive pregnancy test. They had said that their second child was due in September 2026.
Just a day before announcing the birth, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple with Ranveer's parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani.
The couple chose traditional outfits for the visit. Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white pyjamas, while Deepika was seen in a colourful embroidered salwar kameez with purple shades. The couple sought blessings at the temple during the ongoing Ganesh festival.
The visit also reminded fans of September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer had visited Siddhivinayak temple on September 6 that year, just two days before Dua's birth on September 8.
A day before their latest temple visit, Ranveer had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, and offered prayers.
Earlier this month, the couple shared a series of family pictures on the occasion of Dua's second birthday. The photographs featured Deepika, Ranveer and their daughter, along with moments from Deepika's pregnancy.
The pictures gave fans a glimpse of the family as they prepared to welcome their second child. Many fans also commented on Dua's resemblance to her father.
Deepika and Ranveer first met while working on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Their professional association later turned into a relationship. The couple got married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies, reflecting their Konkani and Sindhi traditions.
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. Ranveer, on the other hand, is set to star in Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. The film is reportedly a zombie thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world.