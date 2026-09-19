ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Child, A Baby Girl

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl, Become Parents To Second Daughter ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news with fans on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their daughter with a simple post on Instagram that read, “Welcome, baby girl,” along with an evil eye emoji in the caption. The couple is now a family of four. The couple became parents for the first time in September 2024 when they welcomed their daughter, Dua. Deepika and Ranveer had also used the words “Welcome baby girl” while announcing Dua's birth. Almost two years later, the couple has welcomed another daughter. Deepika and Ranveer had announced their second pregnancy in April through a social media post featuring Dua and a positive pregnancy test. They had said that their second child was due in September 2026.