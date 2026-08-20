Declassified - Operation Sindoor: 5 Key Highlights From The Show That Has Pakistan Raising Objections
Discovery's Declassified: Operation Sindoor offers a behind-the-scenes look at India's 2025 military operation, featuring top officials and drawing a sharp Pakistani military response.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Declassified: Operation Sindoor has become an unlikely talking point beyond television. The two-part Discovery Channel documentary, which premiered on August 15, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the planning and execution of India's Operation Sindoor. Days after its release, it also triggered a sharp response from Pakistan's military spokesperson, who took to social media at around 2 AM to challenge the documentary's account.
Here are five key things to know about the show.
It takes viewers inside Operation Sindoor
The two-part series looks at the 88-hour military operation launched by India on May 7, 2025, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The documentary traces the journey from the initial planning to the military strikes and the counter-response. It focuses on India's decision-making, military strategy and the events that unfolded during the operation.
The two 45-minute episodes are titled The Greenlight and Attack and Counterstrike. Together, they attempt to reconstruct what happened inside India's war rooms and on the frontlines. The series describes itself as a first-hand account involving people who were directly connected to the operation.
Ajit Doval and India's top military leadership feature
One of the biggest attractions of the documentary is its access to senior Indian officials. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval features in what has been described as his first interview since Operation Sindoor. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers also feature in the series. Doval recalls the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pahalgam attack. "Zameen mein ho, aasman mein ho, paatal mein ho, woh log jahan bhi hai," Doval says, recounting Modi's message about going after those responsible for the attack. The documentary also features national security analyst Nitin Gokhale, who discusses India's approach to responding to terrorism.
It follows the operation from planning to ceasefire
Rather than simply focusing on the strikes, Declassified: Operation Sindoor attempts to tell the wider story. It covers the planning that followed the Pahalgam attack, the military response on May 7, India's strategic communications in the early hours of the operation and the developments that eventually led to the Pakistani DGMO requesting a ceasefire.
Pakistan's military hit back - at 2 AM
The documentary's release became a bigger story after Pakistan's military spokesperson responded to it. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif took to X in the early hours of Tuesday, around 2 AM, and dismissed the documentary's version of events. Calling it a "comedy and tragedy," Sharif accused the filmmakers of using "selectively edited interviews, emotional narration and cinematic Bollywood style reconstruction" to present what he described as a distorted version of the operation.
He further claimed that the documentary contained "fundamental contradictions" and was an attempt to present a version of events acceptable to an Indian domestic audience. Pakistan has continued to dispute India's account of Operation Sindoor. Sharif also rejected India's claims of complete success, describing the documentary as an attempt to portray what Pakistan considers a military setback as a success.
More than a year after Marka-e-Haq, India refuses to face the harsh reality. Instead of conceding defeat in a failed venture, India has decided to colour history in her preferred hues. To achieve this mutilation of history, Indian content creators have produced a highly…— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 17, 2026
Where can you watch it?
Declassified: Operation Sindoor premiered on the Discovery Channel on August 15, India's Independence Day. The two-part series is now available on the Discovery+ app. Viewers can also access it through the Discovery bundle on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Beyond the military details, the documentary offers a rare look at how a contemporary national-security event is being documented while its political and strategic consequences are still unfolding. For filmmakers Prabhu Asgaonkar and Maneka Berry, that was one of the central challenges.
The story involved military planning, intelligence and sensitive decision-making, meaning there was always a line between what could be shown and what had to remain confidential. That balance is perhaps what makes Declassified: Operation Sindoor particularly interesting. It is not simply a retelling of a military operation, it is an attempt to record a recent and still-debated chapter in India's security history.