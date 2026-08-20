ETV Bharat / entertainment

Declassified - Operation Sindoor: 5 Key Highlights From The Show That Has Pakistan Raising Objections

Hyderabad: Declassified: Operation Sindoor has become an unlikely talking point beyond television. The two-part Discovery Channel documentary, which premiered on August 15, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the planning and execution of India's Operation Sindoor. Days after its release, it also triggered a sharp response from Pakistan's military spokesperson, who took to social media at around 2 AM to challenge the documentary's account.

Here are five key things to know about the show.

It takes viewers inside Operation Sindoor

The two-part series looks at the 88-hour military operation launched by India on May 7, 2025, following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The documentary traces the journey from the initial planning to the military strikes and the counter-response. It focuses on India's decision-making, military strategy and the events that unfolded during the operation.

The two 45-minute episodes are titled The Greenlight and Attack and Counterstrike. Together, they attempt to reconstruct what happened inside India's war rooms and on the frontlines. The series describes itself as a first-hand account involving people who were directly connected to the operation.

Ajit Doval and India's top military leadership feature

One of the biggest attractions of the documentary is its access to senior Indian officials. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval features in what has been described as his first interview since Operation Sindoor. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers also feature in the series. Doval recalls the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pahalgam attack. "Zameen mein ho, aasman mein ho, paatal mein ho, woh log jahan bhi hai," Doval says, recounting Modi's message about going after those responsible for the attack. The documentary also features national security analyst Nitin Gokhale, who discusses India's approach to responding to terrorism.