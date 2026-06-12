Deadpool & Wolverine Cinematographer Suffers Serious Neck Injuries In Himachal Paragliding Mishap, Undergoes Surgery
Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond is recovering after successful neck surgery following a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh that required a major rescue operation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond, best known for his work on films such as Free Guy, Deadpool & Wolverine, Rocketman and the Kingsman franchise, is recovering after undergoing successful surgery following a serious paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh.
The 54-year-old cinematographer suffered multiple neck injuries when he crashed during a cross-country paragliding expedition near the Deo Tibba region in Kullu district on June 8. According to officials, Richmond was part of a group of five paragliders flying from Bir Billing in Kangra district when the accident took place in the rugged mountain terrain.
The incident triggered a large-scale rescue operation involving local authorities and the Indian Air Force (IAF). Fellow paragliders quickly alerted officials after the crash, leading to a coordinated effort to locate and evacuate Richmond from the remote area. Rescue teams successfully brought him to a safer location before he was airlifted by an IAF helicopter to Kullu for initial medical treatment. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Richmond was later shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on June 9.
Doctors at PGIMER evaluated him with the help of a multidisciplinary trauma team that included orthopaedic and general surgeons. Following medical examinations, surgery was scheduled and successfully carried out on Thursday. Providing an update on his condition, Dr Vijay Goni, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at PGIMER, said Richmond is showing positive signs of recovery. "He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Goni said.
The doctor explained that Richmond had suffered injuries to his neck at multiple levels due to the fall. "Basic resuscitation was done and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday," he said. Dr Goni also praised the teamwork involved in the procedure. "It was a combined effort," he said, referring to the multidisciplinary team that handled the operation.
According to the medical team, Richmond will remain under observation for at least the next 48 hours as doctors closely monitor his recovery. "Our protocol is to wait for the stabilisation of the patient and wound healing. Let's see how it goes," Dr Goni added.
George Richmond is one of Hollywood's most respected cinematographers and has worked on several major action, adventure and fantasy films. He has frequently collaborated with filmmakers Matthew Vaughn and Dexter Fletcher, contributing to acclaimed projects including the Kingsman series and Elton John's biographical drama Rocketman.