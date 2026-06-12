ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deadpool & Wolverine Cinematographer Suffers Serious Neck Injuries In Himachal Paragliding Mishap, Undergoes Surgery

Hyderabad: Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond, best known for his work on films such as Free Guy, Deadpool & Wolverine, Rocketman and the Kingsman franchise, is recovering after undergoing successful surgery following a serious paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh.

The 54-year-old cinematographer suffered multiple neck injuries when he crashed during a cross-country paragliding expedition near the Deo Tibba region in Kullu district on June 8. According to officials, Richmond was part of a group of five paragliders flying from Bir Billing in Kangra district when the accident took place in the rugged mountain terrain.

The incident triggered a large-scale rescue operation involving local authorities and the Indian Air Force (IAF). Fellow paragliders quickly alerted officials after the crash, leading to a coordinated effort to locate and evacuate Richmond from the remote area. Rescue teams successfully brought him to a safer location before he was airlifted by an IAF helicopter to Kullu for initial medical treatment. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Richmond was later shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on June 9.

Doctors at PGIMER evaluated him with the help of a multidisciplinary trauma team that included orthopaedic and general surgeons. Following medical examinations, surgery was scheduled and successfully carried out on Thursday. Providing an update on his condition, Dr Vijay Goni, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at PGIMER, said Richmond is showing positive signs of recovery. "He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Goni said.