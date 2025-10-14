De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Age-Gap Romance Sparks A Riot Of Laughter
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan reunite for De De Pyaar De 2, a fun-filled sequel exploring age-gap romance, family clashes, and laugh-out-loud drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, who locked horns in their 2024 psychological thriller Shaitaan, are back to face each other once again - but this time, in a much lighter and fun-filled setting. The duo reunites for De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy hit, and the newly released trailer promises a perfect mix of laughter, romance, and family drama.
Releasing the trailer, the makers wrote, "When your BF is your dad's age and not yours, you know it's time for a #PyaarVsParivaar showdown! #DeDePyaarDe2 Trailer out now. Releasing in cinemas Nov 14."
In a complete role reversal from Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's character is now seen seeking the hand of R Madhavan's on-screen daughter in marriage. The trailer provides a quick look at Ajay in his inimitable charming manner, playing the character of a middle-aged man embroiled in the crossfire of an out-of-the-way romance and a possessive father's displeasure.
The plot of the movie revolves around Ajay's affair with a much younger lady, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Their romance takes a comical turn when Ajay's character must plead the case for their age-difference relationship with her father, played by Madhavan. What follows is a sequence of witty one-liners, laugh-out-loud arguments, and a clash of generations that is at the centre of this offbeat romantic comedy.
The father-son duo Meezaan Jafri and Jaaved Jaaferi make brief appearances, amplifying the comic situations with their timing and humour. The trailer promises a delightful blend of emotions, situational comedy, and sharp dialogue, keeping true to the tone that made the original De De Pyaar De such a fan favourite.
With its fresh outlook on love, family, and social opinions, De De Pyaar De 2 is set to bring a rollercoaster of emotions. Helmed by Anshul Sharma, the movie features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, and is set to hit theatres on November 14.
