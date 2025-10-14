ETV Bharat / entertainment

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Age-Gap Romance Sparks A Riot Of Laughter

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, who locked horns in their 2024 psychological thriller Shaitaan, are back to face each other once again - but this time, in a much lighter and fun-filled setting. The duo reunites for De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy hit, and the newly released trailer promises a perfect mix of laughter, romance, and family drama.

Releasing the trailer, the makers wrote, "When your BF is your dad's age and not yours, you know it's time for a #PyaarVsParivaar showdown! #DeDePyaarDe2 Trailer out now. Releasing in cinemas Nov 14."

In a complete role reversal from Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's character is now seen seeking the hand of R Madhavan's on-screen daughter in marriage. The trailer provides a quick look at Ajay in his inimitable charming manner, playing the character of a middle-aged man embroiled in the crossfire of an out-of-the-way romance and a possessive father's displeasure.