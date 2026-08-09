DC Box Office Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Holds Strong, India Total Reaches Over Rs 15 Crore
DC starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi has collected over Rs 15 crore net in India after three days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 9, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC continued its weekend run with steady momentum at the box office on Sunday. After opening with Rs 4.40 crore net in India on day 1, the film saw a strong jump on Saturday, followed by a decent Sunday footfall. The film has now collected Rs 16.40 crore net in India in its first three days.
The Arun Matheswaran directorial opened in theatres on August 7 and had a relatively modest start on Friday. However, the film showed a clear improvement on Saturday, with collections rising to Rs 7 crore net. The 59.1 percent jump from day 1 suggested that audience interest was building as the weekend progressed. On Sunday, DC recorded a net collection of Rs 5 crore in India. The film was running across 2,898 shows on day 3, indicating a strong theatrical presence as it entered the crucial first weekend.
The film had collected Rs 13.11 crore gross in India after two days, with Saturday alone contributing Rs 8.07 crore gross. Its two-day worldwide gross stood at Rs 18.36 crore, including Rs 5.25 crore from overseas markets. The final worldwide gross for day 3 is yet to be reported. The jump on Saturday was particularly encouraging for the film. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 45.57 percent on Friday, which increased to 63.33 percent on Saturday. Night shows performed strongly, with occupancy touching 80.38 percent. Chennai recorded 76.5 percent occupancy, while Coimbatore saw an impressive 87.3 percent.
The film also showed signs of growing interest on ticket-booking platforms. Around 146,000 tickets were sold on BookMyShow on day 1, while Saturday saw the number rise to around 272,000. The sharp increase in ticket sales reflected the stronger weekend response and helped the film gain momentum after its opening day. DC has also been finding an audience beyond Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 2.37 crore in gross collections, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Rs 2.25 crore. Kerala added Rs 1.50 crore, while Karnataka contributed Rs 1.25 crore. The rest of India accounted for another Rs 70 lakh.
The overseas market has added further strength to the film's theatrical run. North America recorded a gross of around 121,000 Dollars on Friday, including premieres, while Saturday collections were trending towards 150,000 Dollars.
DC is a Tamil-language romantic action thriller directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut as Devadas, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. The story follows Devadas and his companions as they try to protect an innocent family affected by police brutality while facing a ruthless cop.
Loosely adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel Devdas, the film combines action, crime and romance with a darker contemporary setting. It has received positive reactions for its action sequences, technical execution and Lokesh Kanagaraj's performance, although some reviews have pointed to an uneven screenplay and a weaker emotional core.