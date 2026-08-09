ETV Bharat / entertainment

DC Box Office Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Holds Strong, India Total Reaches Over Rs 15 Crore

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC continued its weekend run with steady momentum at the box office on Sunday. After opening with Rs 4.40 crore net in India on day 1, the film saw a strong jump on Saturday, followed by a decent Sunday footfall. The film has now collected Rs 16.40 crore net in India in its first three days.

The Arun Matheswaran directorial opened in theatres on August 7 and had a relatively modest start on Friday. However, the film showed a clear improvement on Saturday, with collections rising to Rs 7 crore net. The 59.1 percent jump from day 1 suggested that audience interest was building as the weekend progressed. On Sunday, DC recorded a net collection of Rs 5 crore in India. The film was running across 2,898 shows on day 3, indicating a strong theatrical presence as it entered the crucial first weekend.

The film had collected Rs 13.11 crore gross in India after two days, with Saturday alone contributing Rs 8.07 crore gross. Its two-day worldwide gross stood at Rs 18.36 crore, including Rs 5.25 crore from overseas markets. The final worldwide gross for day 3 is yet to be reported. The jump on Saturday was particularly encouraging for the film. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 45.57 percent on Friday, which increased to 63.33 percent on Saturday. Night shows performed strongly, with occupancy touching 80.38 percent. Chennai recorded 76.5 percent occupancy, while Coimbatore saw an impressive 87.3 percent.