ETV Bharat / entertainment

DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh's Film Sees Slight Drop After Strong Weekend; Nears Rs 30 Cr Gross In India

The film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 27.93 crore. However, the Day 4 collection is not final yet, as figures from the remaining evening and night shows are still awaited.

According to the latest live figures, DC has collected Rs 3.24 crore in India so far on Day 4, as of Monday evening. The film had a better weekend, with its Day 2 collection standing at Rs 7 crore, while it earned Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3. With the latest Monday figures, DC has now collected Rs 24.19 crore net in India so far.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, DC, had a strong opening weekend at the box office in India. The film has seen a drop in collections on its first Monday, which is expected after the weekend. However, the action drama has managed to maintain a steady overall performance.

On its fourth day, DC is running across 3,959 shows in India. The Tamil version continues to be the biggest contributor to the film’s business.

The Tamil version has collected Rs 2.30 crore so far on Monday and recorded 33% occupancy. The Telugu version has earned Rs 0.75 crore, with an occupancy of 24%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 0.19 crore so far and recorded 8% occupancy.

The Tamil market continues to play an important role in the film’s overall box office performance. While the occupancy has dropped compared to the weekend, the film is still attracting audiences on the first working day.

DC Weekend Performance

DC saw a noticeable rise in collections over the weekend. After earning Rs 4.40 crore on its opening day, the film’s collection increased to Rs 7 crore on Day 2. It then recorded its biggest collection so far with Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3.

The Monday drop is not unusual, as films generally see lower footfall after the weekend. The film’s performance during the remaining days of the week will now be important to see if it can maintain its momentum.

What Is DC About?

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC stars Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas, also known as Das, and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra.

The story follows Devadas, a man with a violent past who goes on the run after a police officer is killed. He also becomes involved in a case linked to stolen weapons. As the two cases come together, Devadas finds himself caught in a dangerous situation. He later crosses paths with Chandra, and the two form a complicated bond while dealing with violence, betrayal and danger.

The film also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja and Aadukalam Naren in important roles. Arun Matheswaran has directed the film, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed its music. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.