ETV Bharat / entertainment

DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Over Rs 10 Cr Gross In India

The Day 2 figures are not final yet, as collections from the remaining evening and night shows are still to be added. The film could therefore see a further rise in its Day 2 total.

According to the latest live figures, DC collected Rs 4.44 crore in India on Day 2 so far, as of Saturday evening. The film had earned Rs 4.40 crore on its opening day. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 8.84 crore so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 10.28 crore.

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, DC, is showing growth at the box office on its second day. After ending its opening day with a decent collection, the film has recorded a similar amount on Saturday so far. The positive response from audiences appears to be helping the action drama maintain its momentum.

DC Shows And Occupancy

DC is currently running across 3,105 shows on its second day. The Tamil version continues to lead the film’s business, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions.

The Tamil version has collected Rs 2.94 crore so far and recorded 50% occupancy. The Telugu version has earned Rs 1.24 crore, with an occupancy of 32%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 0.26 crore so far, recording 10% occupancy.

The strong occupancy in Tamil shows that the film continues to find a good audience in its main market. With Saturday collections still being updated, the film is expected to add more to its overall total before the end of Day 2.

What Is DC About?

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC features Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role as Devadas, also known as Das. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra in the film.

The story follows Devadas, a man with a violent past who finds himself on the run after a police officer is killed. At the same time, he gets involved in a case linked to stolen weapons. As the two cases come together, Devadas is forced to face several dangerous situations.

His path also crosses with Chandra, and the two form a complicated bond while trying to survive the violence and danger around them.

DC also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja and Aadukalam Naren in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.