DC Box Office Collection Day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Acting Debut Opens Well, Earns Over Rs 1 Crore So Far
Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, DC, opened to positive reviews, with strong audience response and word of mouth giving the action drama a promising start.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first film as a lead actor, DC, has opened on a positive note at the box office. The action drama, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, has received good reviews from audiences, with many praising the performances of the lead pair. Despite its intense action and violent scenes, the film has managed to impress moviegoers. The positive word of mouth is now helping its box office performance on the opening day.
DC Box Office Collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, DC has collected Rs 1.65 crore net in India so far on its opening day. Out of this, the Tamil version has earned Rs 1.14 crore, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 0.51 crore.
The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 1.95 crore. It is running in 1,601 shows across the country. However, these are not the final Day 1 figures, as the collections from the night shows are yet to be added. The total is expected to increase by the end of the day.
Occupancy Rates
The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 28.2% so far. The Tamil version has performed better with an occupancy of 32%, while the Telugu version has registered 23% occupancy.
DC Plot
In DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas, a man with a violent past who is forced to go on the run after a police officer is killed. While the police search for the killer, Devadas also gets caught in a separate case involving stolen weapons. As both investigations slowly come together, he finds himself in even greater danger.
During this journey, he develops a complicated relationship with Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. Together, they face betrayal, violence and several life-threatening situations as they struggle to survive.
The film is loosely inspired by the classic novel Devdas but presents the story in a dark, action-packed setting.
DC Cast And Crew
DC is directed by Arun Matheswaran, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.
Apart from Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Kasthuri Raja, Aadukalam Naren, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Ravi, Jawahar Sakthi and Pranav Teophine.