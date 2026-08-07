ETV Bharat / entertainment

DC Box Office Collection Day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Acting Debut Opens Well, Earns Over Rs 1 Crore So Far

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first film as a lead actor, DC, has opened on a positive note at the box office. The action drama, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, has received good reviews from audiences, with many praising the performances of the lead pair. Despite its intense action and violent scenes, the film has managed to impress moviegoers. The positive word of mouth is now helping its box office performance on the opening day.

DC Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, DC has collected Rs 1.65 crore net in India so far on its opening day. Out of this, the Tamil version has earned Rs 1.14 crore, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 0.51 crore.

The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 1.95 crore. It is running in 1,601 shows across the country. However, these are not the final Day 1 figures, as the collections from the night shows are yet to be added. The total is expected to increase by the end of the day.

Occupancy Rates

The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 28.2% so far. The Tamil version has performed better with an occupancy of 32%, while the Telugu version has registered 23% occupancy.