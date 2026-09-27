ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daughter's Day: Kriti Sanon Asks Why Women Still Have To 'Calculate The Risk' Amid Jamui Assault Case

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon used Daughter's Day to draw attention to the everyday fears women face while moving through public spaces. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the actor questioned why basic activities such as walking home, using public transport or sitting in a park after dark continue to come with safety concerns for women.

Kriti asked people to imagine a daughter calling her family to say she thinks she is being followed. She also asked them to picture her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder, or reaching a situation where her phone battery dies before she gets home.

The actor then pointed out the precautions that have become a routine part of life for many women. From sharing live locations with family and carrying pepper spray to booking a cab instead of walking and calling someone while travelling, Kriti said women are often made to treat these measures as part of their lifestyle.

Kriti went on to describe the kind of freedom she believes daughters should be able to enjoy without fear. She said the real reason to celebrate Daughter's Day would be when women can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear what they want and use public transport without constantly worrying about being assaulted. "The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted… That is the day we should celebrate Daughter's Day," she added.

"To every daughter who has ever called home and said, 'I've reached'. May you one day live in a world where you don't have to… That is the world our daughters deserve! And that is the world we owe them!" Kriti concluded. Her post comes at a time when concerns over women's safety and access to safe public spaces continue to spark conversations across the country.