ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darshan Moves SC To Lift 1‑year Bail Bar In Renukaswamy Murder Case

New Delhi: Kannada actor Darshan, accused in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking relaxation of the one‑year bar imposed on filing a fresh bail plea. He argued that the trial is progressing slowly and that his prolonged pre‑trial incarceration warrants lifting the embargo the apex court fixed on May 15.

“It is respectfully submitted that while disposing of the proceedings in the writ petition on 15.05.2026, this court was pleased to take note of the progress of the trial and was further pleased to observe that in the event there is no substantial progress in the trial within one year, it would be open to the applicant to seek bail before the competent court,” said the plea filed by Darshan.

The plea submitted that the aforesaid observation was made by this court to preserve the applicant's liberty and ensure meaningful progress of the trial. It added that this observation was intended to operate as a constitutional safeguard for the applicant if the trial failed to progress at the pace expected by this court.

“The applicant respectfully submits that since August 2025, the applicant has remained continuously incarcerated and has dutifully complied with all directions issued by the courts concerned. At no point has the applicant attempted to delay the proceedings or obstruct the progress of trial. The applicant has throughout, cooperated with the judicial process and has remained available to face Trial in accordance with law”, said the plea.

The plea said the applicant had specifically pointed out before the court that the prosecution proposed to examine approximately 262 witnesses and only a small fraction thereof had been examined despite a substantial lapse of time, indicating the trial was likely to continue for an extended duration, up to several years.