Darshan Moves SC To Lift 1‑year Bail Bar In Renukaswamy Murder Case
Actor Darshan argued that the trial is progressing slowly and that his prolonged pre‑trial incarceration warrants lifting the embargo apex court fixed on May 15.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Kannada actor Darshan, accused in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking relaxation of the one‑year bar imposed on filing a fresh bail plea. He argued that the trial is progressing slowly and that his prolonged pre‑trial incarceration warrants lifting the embargo the apex court fixed on May 15.
“It is respectfully submitted that while disposing of the proceedings in the writ petition on 15.05.2026, this court was pleased to take note of the progress of the trial and was further pleased to observe that in the event there is no substantial progress in the trial within one year, it would be open to the applicant to seek bail before the competent court,” said the plea filed by Darshan.
The plea submitted that the aforesaid observation was made by this court to preserve the applicant's liberty and ensure meaningful progress of the trial. It added that this observation was intended to operate as a constitutional safeguard for the applicant if the trial failed to progress at the pace expected by this court.
“The applicant respectfully submits that since August 2025, the applicant has remained continuously incarcerated and has dutifully complied with all directions issued by the courts concerned. At no point has the applicant attempted to delay the proceedings or obstruct the progress of trial. The applicant has throughout, cooperated with the judicial process and has remained available to face Trial in accordance with law”, said the plea.
The plea said the applicant had specifically pointed out before the court that the prosecution proposed to examine approximately 262 witnesses and only a small fraction thereof had been examined despite a substantial lapse of time, indicating the trial was likely to continue for an extended duration, up to several years.
Citing the May 15 order, the plea said despite the concern expressed by this court regarding expeditious trial conduct, only two witnesses have been examined since that order. “Significantly, both witnesses are merely formal/mahazar witnesses whose evidence does not advance the substantive adjudication of the prosecution case. No material witness, eye witness, complainant witness, investigating officer or other crucial witness has been examined after the Order dated 15.05.2026”, it said.
“The subsequent order sheets reveal that after the said order only two witnesses have been examined and both are merely formal/mahazar witnesses. No material witness has entered the witness box and no substantive prosecution evidence has been recorded. The matter presently stands adjourned to 15.06.2026”, it said.
Darshan’s plea said: “Pass an Order modifying paragraph 15 of the order dated May 15, 2026, to a limited extent and thereby clarifying that the liberty granted therein after expiry of one year is an additional safeguard available to the Applicant and shall not be construed as restricting, prohibiting or otherwise affecting the Applicant's right to seek bail or any other appropriate relief in accordance with law upon emergence of fresh and supervening circumstances prior to expiry of the said period.”
The apex court last August cancelled his bail granted by the Karnataka High Court noting that “whosoever he may be, howsoever high, he is not above the rule of law”. The apex court found high court’s bail order to be "legally and procedurally flawed" and a "mechanical exercise of power" that ignored the immense risk his freedom posed to a fair trial.
On May 15, 2026, the apex court said that if there is no substantial progress in the trial by the end of one year, it will look into the matter accordingly. The apex court made it clear that if there is no substantial progress, he may make a bail application again. Darshan moved afresh requesting a reduction in the duration required to apply for a fresh bail plea.