ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 X Review: Fans Call Marvel Series 'Way Better Than Season 1', Praise Dark Tone & Action

Hyderabad: The fans of Marvel have finally caught the glimpse of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it is clear from the reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the new season of their favorite show is off to a great start. The much-awaited series, featuring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, was released worldwide on March 24, 2026.

In India, the series will be available from March 25 in the early morning hours on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The season follows a weekly release pattern. New episodes drop every Wednesday in India.

As per viewers who watched the first episode, the series has impressed fans with its improved storytelling, darker tone, and intense action sequences.

Season 2 is a continuation of Matt Murdock’s story, who is on the run after his life was ruined by Kingpin at the end of the first season. Fisk, now elected as the Mayor, has increased his grip on New York City through his newly formed Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which has made things even tougher for Daredevil. The main plot of season 2 is centred on the confrontation between Daredevil and Kingpin, without introducing any other supervillain.

The show also sees the return of familiar faces like Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll, while Krysten Ritter joins later in the season as Jessica Jones. Meanwhile, Matthew Lillard appears as a mysterious CIA figure.

However, it is the audience reaction that is currently grabbing attention online. Fans have taken to X to share their excitement and praise for the first episode.