Daredevil Born Again Season 2 X Review: Fans Call Marvel Series 'Way Better Than Season 1', Praise Dark Tone & Action
Netizens praise Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 for its darker tone, strong action, and improved storytelling, with many fans calling it better than Season 1.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 25, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: The fans of Marvel have finally caught the glimpse of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it is clear from the reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the new season of their favorite show is off to a great start. The much-awaited series, featuring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, was released worldwide on March 24, 2026.
In India, the series will be available from March 25 in the early morning hours on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The season follows a weekly release pattern. New episodes drop every Wednesday in India.
As per viewers who watched the first episode, the series has impressed fans with its improved storytelling, darker tone, and intense action sequences.
Season 2 is a continuation of Matt Murdock’s story, who is on the run after his life was ruined by Kingpin at the end of the first season. Fisk, now elected as the Mayor, has increased his grip on New York City through his newly formed Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which has made things even tougher for Daredevil. The main plot of season 2 is centred on the confrontation between Daredevil and Kingpin, without introducing any other supervillain.
The show also sees the return of familiar faces like Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll, while Krysten Ritter joins later in the season as Jessica Jones. Meanwhile, Matthew Lillard appears as a mysterious CIA figure.
However, it is the audience reaction that is currently grabbing attention online. Fans have taken to X to share their excitement and praise for the first episode.
Maybe I’m just overreacting but this 1st episode was way WAY better than almost every episode of S1. Cinematography improved A LOT. Action scenes top notch more dark drama and slow cook narrative that gives time to breath. GREAT START!— Alejandro Lares (@LaresIsaac14) March 25, 2026
The GOAT is BACK #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/JZZCAYoO3z
One user wrote, "Maybe I’m just overreacting, but this 1st episode was way, way better than almost every episode of S1. Cinematography improved A LOT. Action scenes are top-notch, more dark drama, and a slow-cook narrative that gives time to breathe. GREAT START! The GOAT is BACK #DaredevilBornAgain."
Episode 1 of Daredevil was HEAT! So friggen good! #Daredevil #Daredevilbornagain https://t.co/BYkzej8BHh— CalebByRamen (@cab8901) March 25, 2026
Another fan shared, "Episode 1 of Daredevil was HEAT! So friggen good! #Daredevil #Daredevilbornagain."
#DaredevilBornAgain 2x1 was a VERY solid premiere— John | 🇵🇷 (@SchwayJohn) March 25, 2026
Love to see the new creative team run free immediately, refreshingly coherent and streamlined
Described as a slow episode and forward momentum was still felt
Cannot believe those mfs ended it with THAT, we're actually so back pic.twitter.com/Ngt3pHfd9l
A viewer also highlighted the improved storytelling, saying, "#DaredevilBornAgain 2x1 was a VERY solid premiere. Love to see the new creative team run free immediately, refreshingly coherent and streamlined. Described as a slow episode, forward momentum was still felt. Cannot believe those mfs ended it with THAT, we're actually so back."
Late response to the episode but holy shit while the episode itself is slow, i think of it more as a setup for what’s to come this season. But that ending, yeah we’re in for cinema television #DaredevilBornAgain— ryan wondering where the new naruto episodes are (@ryanthelion3723) March 25, 2026
Some users pointed out that while the episode is slightly slow, it effectively sets up the story for the rest of the season. One post read, "Late response to the episode, but holy shit, while the episode itself is slow, I think of it more as a setup for what’s to come this season. But that ending, yeah, we’re in for cinema television #DaredevilBornAgain."
pretty good episode! it's slow but the terrific action sequences make up for it! #daredevil #daredevilbornagain https://t.co/GltivX6Z5g— Josh Titan (@joshbecker659) March 25, 2026
Another fan added, "pretty good episode! It's slow, but the terrific action sequences make up for it! #daredevil #daredevilbornagain."
Alright so the first episode of Season 2 of #daredevil dropped and so did my jaw…— Shanna Talley (@Oracle1313) March 25, 2026
THAT IS HOW YOU DO IT.#DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/aroIyDm5tE
One excited viewer summed up the general mood by writing, "Alright, so the first episode of Season 2 of #Daredevil dropped and so did my jaw… THAT IS HOW YOU DO IT."
Overall, reactions indicate that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has managed to meet, and possibly exceed, fan expectations.