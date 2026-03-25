ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Is Now Streaming - Here Are 6 Shows That Deliver The Same Thrill

Hyderabad: The second season of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, a superhero series full of action, crime, and courtroom drama, has officially premiered in India on JioHotstar today. Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, the series continues the story from the earlier season.

It follows Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, as he once again faces his biggest enemy, Wilson Fisk, who is now the Mayor of New York. The show stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and many others.

If you enjoyed the intense action, gripping story, and strong characters in Daredevil: Born Again, here are some similar shows you can watch next.

Arrow

Where To Watch: Prime Video (On Rent)

Arrow is a superhero series created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg. It tells the story of Oliver Queen, a rich man who returns home after being missing for five years on a mysterious island. After coming back to his city, he secretly becomes a crime-fighting hero who uses a bow and arrow.

As the story goes on, Oliver gets help from a team, including John Diggle, a former soldier; Felicity Smoak, a smart hacker; Sara Lance, a trained fighter; Roy Harper, a young vigilante; his sister Thea; and lawyer-turned-hero Laurel Lance.

In the early seasons, the show also shows Oliver's past through flashbacks to the island. Later, it includes flash-forwards that focus on his children, showing how his actions affect their future and his legacy as the Green Arrow.

Gotham

Where To Watch: Max, Apple TV

Created by Bruno Heller, Gotham is a TV show based on characters from the Batman comics by DC. The story follows Jim Gordon in his early days as a police officer in Gotham City, after the murder of young Bruce Wayne's parents. It also shows Bruce growing up and tells the origin stories of many famous villains who later become Batman’s enemies.

Watchmen