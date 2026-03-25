Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Is Now Streaming - Here Are 6 Shows That Deliver The Same Thrill
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 dropped on JioHotstar in India. Here are six similar superhero dramas recommended for fans.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The second season of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, a superhero series full of action, crime, and courtroom drama, has officially premiered in India on JioHotstar today. Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, the series continues the story from the earlier season.
It follows Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, as he once again faces his biggest enemy, Wilson Fisk, who is now the Mayor of New York. The show stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and many others.
If you enjoyed the intense action, gripping story, and strong characters in Daredevil: Born Again, here are some similar shows you can watch next.
Arrow
Where To Watch: Prime Video (On Rent)
Arrow is a superhero series created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg. It tells the story of Oliver Queen, a rich man who returns home after being missing for five years on a mysterious island. After coming back to his city, he secretly becomes a crime-fighting hero who uses a bow and arrow.
As the story goes on, Oliver gets help from a team, including John Diggle, a former soldier; Felicity Smoak, a smart hacker; Sara Lance, a trained fighter; Roy Harper, a young vigilante; his sister Thea; and lawyer-turned-hero Laurel Lance.
In the early seasons, the show also shows Oliver's past through flashbacks to the island. Later, it includes flash-forwards that focus on his children, showing how his actions affect their future and his legacy as the Green Arrow.
Gotham
Where To Watch: Max, Apple TV
Created by Bruno Heller, Gotham is a TV show based on characters from the Batman comics by DC. The story follows Jim Gordon in his early days as a police officer in Gotham City, after the murder of young Bruce Wayne's parents. It also shows Bruce growing up and tells the origin stories of many famous villains who later become Batman’s enemies.
Watchmen
Where To Watch: Prime Video (On Rent)
Watchmen is a superhero drama series created by Damon Lindelof, based on the famous 1986 DC comic by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. It acts as a sequel to the original story.
The series is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2019, many years after the events of the comic. In this world, superheroes (or vigilantes) are no longer allowed because of their violent actions.
In the past, a man named Adrian Veidt (also called Ozymandias) staged a fake alien attack on New York City, killing millions to stop a possible world war. His plan worked, but it shocked his former teammates. One of them, Rorschach, tried to reveal the truth before being killed, but he had already sent his journal to a newspaper.
Years later, in 2016, a racist group called the Seventh Kavalry, inspired by Rorschach, attacked police officers in Tulsa. After that, new rules were made where police officers must hide their identities and wear masks while working.
The story then follows Detective Angela Abar in 2019, as she investigates crimes and gets caught in a bigger mystery involving the Seventh Kavalry and a plan connected to Doctor Manhattan, a powerful being.
The Punisher
Where To Watch: Prime Video (On Rent)
The Punisher, created by Steve Lightfoot, is based on the Marvel Comics character. It is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is a spin-off of Daredevil. The story follows Frank Castle, a former Marine, whose family was killed. After taking revenge on those responsible, he becomes known as "The Punisher" in New York City.
In the first season, Frank discovers a bigger conspiracy connected to his family's death. In the second season, he tries to live a quiet life but gets pulled back into danger when a girl named Amy is targeted, forcing him to decide whether to continue being the Punisher.
Luke Cage
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
Created by Cheo Hodari Coker, Luke Cage is based on the Marvel Comics character. It is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is connected to other Marvel Netflix shows.
The story follows Luke Cage, who gets super strength and unbreakable skin after a failed experiment. He tries to live a normal life in Harlem but ends up on the run.
As he deals with his past, Luke fights to protect his city. After proving his innocence, he becomes a local hero, but soon faces new enemies that make him question what it really means to be a hero.
The Defenders
Where To Watch: JioHotstar
The Defenders is a superhero miniseries created by Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez, based on Marvel Comics characters. The story takes place after the events of Daredevil and Iron Fist. It brings together four heroes - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, who team up in New York City. They join forces to fight a powerful enemy group called the Hand.
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