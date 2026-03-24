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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Drops - Full Episode Guide, Plot Details, Cast & Season 3 Update

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiered globally on Disney+ on March 24, 2026. In India, the series will be available from March 25 in the early morning hours on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The season follows a weekly release pattern. New episodes drop every Wednesday in India.

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios is bringing back one of its most loved street-level superheroes, as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has officially premiered with a darker story and major returns. After the success of its first season, the new chapter continues to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a focus on power, resistance, and justice in New York.

Episode 6 - April 29, 2026

Episode 7 - May 6, 2026

Episode 8 (Finale) - May 13, 2026

What's coming in Season 2

Season 2 takes the story forward after the events of the first season, with Matt Murdock going underground as Wilson Fisk tightens his control over New York City as mayor.

Fisk's rule enforces the law strictly, this time targeting vigilantes in the city. At this point, Daredevil starts to form a resistance to fight back against the increasing corruption.

The season also portrays Matt's inner conflict as he undergoes a crisis of faith while trying to protect his city. He is expected to wear a new black suit inspired by the Shadowland storyline. The story focuses heavily on themes like power, corruption, and rebellion, making it one of the most intense narratives in the MCU's recent lineup.

Cast and major returns

The series also brings back key actors, such as Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Kingpin. Some of the biggest highlights of this season include the return of Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, and other characters such as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, among others.

Season 3 already in the works

Even before the release of Season 2, Marvel has reportedly moved ahead with plans for Season 3. The next instalment is said to be in production as of March 2026. Filming for Season 3 is expected to take place between March and July 2026, with a likely release planned for March 2027.