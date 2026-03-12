ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Are Bombay Rockers? The Danish-Indian Duo Behind Viral Aari Aari From Dhurandhar 2

Hyderabad: The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked a strong reaction online, with many viewers not only talking about the film but also about a catchy track heard in the background. While actor Ranveer Singh grabbed attention with his intense appearance in the trailer, the song playing during the visuals quickly caught the internet's attention

The track is a recreated version of the early-2000s hit Ari Ari, originally performed by the Danish-Indian pop duo Bombay Rockers. Soon after the trailer dropped, many internet users began searching for the song and the artists behind it, bringing the duo back into the spotlight.

Who are Bombay Rockers?

Bombay Rockers is a Danish-Indian music duo formed in the early 2000s. The group consists of vocalist and musician Navtej Singh Rehal, also known as Naf, and Danish musician Thomas Sardorf. Their music stands out for combining Punjabi bhangra influences with Western sounds such as pop, R&B and hip-hop.

The collaboration began in Denmark in 2003. Navtej Singh Rehal met Thomas Sardorf and Danish producer Janus Barnewitz from the Scandinavian production team WCA. The musicians started experimenting with different sounds, eventually developing a style that blended traditional Punjabi elements with modern Western production.

The rise of Ari Ari

One of the first tracks to emerge from these creative sessions was Ari Ari. The song drew inspiration from Punjabi folk music while incorporating electronic and pop beats. This mix gave the track a unique sound that stood out at the time.

Ari Ari received strong radio airplay in Denmark and also caught the attention of several DJs who appreciated its unusual fusion of musical styles. The song gradually gained popularity and helped introduce the duo to a wider audience.

A successful debut album

Bombay Rockers soon released their debut album, "Introducing". The album became a major success and reportedly sold over 100,000 copies worldwide, earning a five-times platinum certification.

The album also performed strongly in India, where it became a commercial hit. It stayed at the top of the Indian album charts for 15 consecutive weeks and later received platinum status. Over time, the record was released in more than 30 countries, helping the duo build an international fan base.