Who Are Bombay Rockers? The Danish-Indian Duo Behind Viral Aari Aari From Dhurandhar 2

Bombay Rockers, the Danish-Indian duo behind the early-2000s hit Ari Ari, are back in focus after the recreated track appeared in Dhurandhar 2's trailer.
March 12, 2026
Hyderabad: The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked a strong reaction online, with many viewers not only talking about the film but also about a catchy track heard in the background. While actor Ranveer Singh grabbed attention with his intense appearance in the trailer, the song playing during the visuals quickly caught the internet's attention
The track is a recreated version of the early-2000s hit Ari Ari, originally performed by the Danish-Indian pop duo Bombay Rockers. Soon after the trailer dropped, many internet users began searching for the song and the artists behind it, bringing the duo back into the spotlight.
Who are Bombay Rockers?
Bombay Rockers is a Danish-Indian music duo formed in the early 2000s. The group consists of vocalist and musician Navtej Singh Rehal, also known as Naf, and Danish musician Thomas Sardorf. Their music stands out for combining Punjabi bhangra influences with Western sounds such as pop, R&B and hip-hop.
The collaboration began in Denmark in 2003. Navtej Singh Rehal met Thomas Sardorf and Danish producer Janus Barnewitz from the Scandinavian production team WCA. The musicians started experimenting with different sounds, eventually developing a style that blended traditional Punjabi elements with modern Western production.
The rise of Ari Ari
One of the first tracks to emerge from these creative sessions was Ari Ari. The song drew inspiration from Punjabi folk music while incorporating electronic and pop beats. This mix gave the track a unique sound that stood out at the time.
Ari Ari received strong radio airplay in Denmark and also caught the attention of several DJs who appreciated its unusual fusion of musical styles. The song gradually gained popularity and helped introduce the duo to a wider audience.
A successful debut album
Bombay Rockers soon released their debut album, "Introducing". The album became a major success and reportedly sold over 100,000 copies worldwide, earning a five-times platinum certification.
The album also performed strongly in India, where it became a commercial hit. It stayed at the top of the Indian album charts for 15 consecutive weeks and later received platinum status. Over time, the record was released in more than 30 countries, helping the duo build an international fan base.
Stage performances
Apart from their recorded music, the duo also became known for their lively stage shows. In July 2003, they performed at Denmark's famous Roskilde Festival along with the house music duo Filur, playing in front of a crowd of around 25,000 people.
They also appeared at the Images of Asia Festival and performed at several venues in Copenhagen and other parts of Denmark. Around the same time, the duo also shared the stage with British-Indian music producer Panjabi MC.
Their live concerts often included dancers and energetic choreography, creating a visually vibrant performance that matched the upbeat nature of their music.
Bollywood connection
Years after their initial success, Bombay Rockers returned to the Indian music scene through Bollywood. In 2016, they contributed music to the action film Rocky Handsome. One of the tracks from the film, Rock Tha Party, featured actors John Abraham and Nora Fatehi and became a high-energy dance number.
The song's long journey
The song Ari Ari has resurfaced several times over the years. It was also used in the 2019 film Satellite Shankar starring Sooraj Pancholi. Even years after its release, the song continued to attract listeners.
Music experts note that the track itself is inspired by the traditional Punjabi folk tune Baari Barsi, which has been sung at celebrations and gatherings for generations.
Return with Dhurandhar 2
For Dhurandhar 2, music composer Shashwat Sachdev has recreated the song with a modern sound. The new version features vocals by original singer Navtej Singh Rehal, along with singers Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil along with Bombay Rockers.
After the trailer release, the band shared a post on Instagram saying, "The iconic 'Ari Ari' by Bombay Rockers returns in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. If you love it… share it. Full track dropping soon."
The renewed attention from the trailer has once again introduced Bombay Rockers to a new generation of listeners. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.
