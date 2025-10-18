ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dangal Fame Zaira Wasim Gets Married, Shares First Photos From Her Wedding

Zaira Wasim took to Instagram to post two photos from her wedding ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, who quit films more than six years ago, surprised fans on Friday night by sharing the happy news of her marriage. Zaira took to Instagram to post two photos from her wedding, without revealing the name or face of her husband. Dressed in a deep red bridal outfit with golden embroidery, the Dangal and Secret Superstar star chose not to reveal her face. One of the photos showed her signing the nikaah nama with mehendi-clad hands, wearing a striking emerald ring. The second captured the couple standing with their backs to the camera, looking up at the moon under the night sky. She captioned the post simply, “Qubool Hai x3.” The pictures quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers. One user wrote, “Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully. May this new chapter bring you peace and joy.” Another commented, “Allahumma barik, sister. May Allah bless your marriage and keep you together till Jannah.” Others called her decision to choose Deen over Dunya an inspiration and prayed for “endless barakah” in her new life.