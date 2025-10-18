Dangal Fame Zaira Wasim Gets Married, Shares First Photos From Her Wedding
Zaira Wasim took to social media to announce her wedding but chose not to reveal the identity of her life partner.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, who quit films more than six years ago, surprised fans on Friday night by sharing the happy news of her marriage.
Zaira took to Instagram to post two photos from her wedding, without revealing the name or face of her husband. Dressed in a deep red bridal outfit with golden embroidery, the Dangal and Secret Superstar star chose not to reveal her face. One of the photos showed her signing the nikaah nama with mehendi-clad hands, wearing a striking emerald ring. The second captured the couple standing with their backs to the camera, looking up at the moon under the night sky. She captioned the post simply, “Qubool Hai x3.”
The pictures quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers. One user wrote, “Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully. May this new chapter bring you peace and joy.” Another commented, “Allahumma barik, sister. May Allah bless your marriage and keep you together till Jannah.” Others called her decision to choose Deen over Dunya an inspiration and prayed for “endless barakah” in her new life.
Zaira has not revealed any details about her life partner. Interestingly, one of her recent posts read, “A thing is not beautiful because it is beautiful, as the he-frog said to the she-frog, it is beautiful because one likes it.” Fans now believe the post may have subtly hinted at this new chapter in her life.
Zaira, now 24, made her acting debut in 2016 with Aamir Khan’s Dangal. She played young Geeta Phogat in the film and her performance won her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it up with Secret Superstar (2017), where she portrayed a teenager aspiring to be a singer. Her final film, The Sky Is Pink (2019), co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, marked the end of her short yet impressive acting journey.
Soon after the release of The Sky Is Pink, Zaira announced her decision to leave the film industry, saying her profession conflicted with her religious beliefs. In a social media post, she had written, "I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else."
Zaira has been active on Instagram, where she often shares posts about life, faith, positivity, travel, and nature. However, she hasn’t shared a single picture revealing her face since she left showbiz except for a few childhood pictures.
