Dance-Theatre Production Still Dancing Back In Mumbai With Powerful Story On Parkinson's Awareness
Still Dancing returns to Mumbai with two shows, using dance and storytelling to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease through a deeply emotional family story.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Mumbai: Still Dancing, a dance-theatre production that moved audiences in Mumbai in 2024 and also in Delhi the previous year, is scheduled to make its return in Mumbai later this April with two special performances. The play that aims to spread awareness about Parkinson's disease via drama and dance will be staged on April 12 and April 13 at two venues in the city.
The performances are scheduled for April 12 at the Royal Opera House, Charni Road, at 6:30 PM, and for April 13 at Rangshila, Versova, at 8:00 PM. The show is expected to draw theatre lovers and those interested in meaningful, socially relevant storytelling.
Still Dancing is inspired by a true story and was first created in 2019 by movement coach and founder of Movement Mantra, Dr Vonita Singh. Her inspiration to come up with the play was derived from her own life experiences since her father suffered from Parkinson's disease. Through the experience of the family dealing with the condition, the play manages to capture some of the struggles that patients have to go through.
Over the years, the production has travelled internationally and has gained praise for the novel idea behind it. In its performance at Mumbai in 2024, it received a lot of audience appeal, which led to its return to the city this year.
Speaking about the play, Dr Vonita Singh said in a statement, "While Parkinson's is often spoken about in medical terms, there are equally important emotional and social impacts of the condition that are felt by patients and their loved ones on an intrinsically human level."
She said, "Through Still Dancing, we hope to spark conversations around Parkinson's and highlight cardinal symptoms that could help with earlier detection and acceptance, with a view towards better management of the condition. Given the rate at which numbers are rising globally, this conversation is more important than ever to shine a light on a less-understood subject."
The play has been written and directed by theatre maker Sanjeev Dixit, founder of Third Half Theatre. He said the story connects with audiences because it reflects real-life experiences.
"While the play addresses Parkinson's, at its heart it is the story of a family - their hopes, their joys and their struggles. It is a story that many people recognise, and that emotional honesty is what connects audiences to it. Every family has a story. This one dares to tell it out loud," Dixit said.
One of the highlights of the production is its use of dance as a storytelling tool. The choreography is led by Kathak exponent Kumar Sharma along with his group Kathak Rockers.
Kumar Sharma said, "Movement through dance forms an integral part of the emotional journey portrayed in the play. It has been a privilege to interpret dance as a medium of expression and healing while contributing to a larger social message."
The production brings together an ensemble cast including Shereen Saif, Vivek Raj Tandon, Mona Ambegaonkar, Nakul Bhalla, Amey Mehta, Bhumika Mane, Abhimanyu Gupta and Avenav Mukherjee. The dancers include Kumar Sharma, Anmol Sood, Rahul Sharma, Shammi Kumar, Eshika Choomer, Smriti Bhandari, Meghna Thakur and Bhavana Sharma.
The play is presented by Movement Mantra and Third Half Theatre, with support from QTP Entertainment, which has helped in coordinating the casting and production.
Movement Mantra, founded in 2013, is a social enterprise that focuses on improving the quality of life for people with mobility challenges, especially those living with Parkinson's disease. Over the past decade, it has worked with patients, hospitals and support groups across regions, including the Middle East and India, to spread awareness and promote movement-based therapies.
With the help of workshops and talks, the organisation has been promoting movement as an effective means of dealing with symptoms and ensuring well-being. Many individuals and their families have benefited from this organisation’s initiatives.
Third Half Theatre, on the other hand, has been active in promoting original theatre productions since its launch in 2012. The group has staged several plays across venues in Dubai and internationally, earning recognition for its creative storytelling.
With Still Dancing, both organisations aim to bring attention to Parkinson's disease through music, dancing, and theatre. In other words, the production will be about a family whose members go through various challenges just like any other family.
The synopsis of the play reveals that it is an inspirational story. For example, the family in the story faces various ups and downs that make the plot interesting. The play will enable people to experience emotions.
"It is a strange cage I find myself trapped in. Yet it is still but a cage. I'm here, the same as ever. But no one heeds me," reads one of the lines from the play.
The show has a duration of 90 minutes and is suitable for audiences aged 12 years and above. Tickets for both performances are currently available on BookMyShow.
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