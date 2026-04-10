ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dance-Theatre Production Still Dancing Back In Mumbai With Powerful Story On Parkinson's Awareness

Mumbai: Still Dancing, a dance-theatre production that moved audiences in Mumbai in 2024 and also in Delhi the previous year, is scheduled to make its return in Mumbai later this April with two special performances. The play that aims to spread awareness about Parkinson's disease via drama and dance will be staged on April 12 and April 13 at two venues in the city.

The performances are scheduled for April 12 at the Royal Opera House, Charni Road, at 6:30 PM, and for April 13 at Rangshila, Versova, at 8:00 PM. The show is expected to draw theatre lovers and those interested in meaningful, socially relevant storytelling.

Dance-Theatre Production Still Dancing (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Still Dancing is inspired by a true story and was first created in 2019 by movement coach and founder of Movement Mantra, Dr Vonita Singh. Her inspiration to come up with the play was derived from her own life experiences since her father suffered from Parkinson's disease. Through the experience of the family dealing with the condition, the play manages to capture some of the struggles that patients have to go through.

Over the years, the production has travelled internationally and has gained praise for the novel idea behind it. In its performance at Mumbai in 2024, it received a lot of audience appeal, which led to its return to the city this year.

Dance-Theatre Production Still Dancing (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Speaking about the play, Dr Vonita Singh said in a statement, "While Parkinson's is often spoken about in medical terms, there are equally important emotional and social impacts of the condition that are felt by patients and their loved ones on an intrinsically human level."

She said, "Through Still Dancing, we hope to spark conversations around Parkinson's and highlight cardinal symptoms that could help with earlier detection and acceptance, with a view towards better management of the condition. Given the rate at which numbers are rising globally, this conversation is more important than ever to shine a light on a less-understood subject."

Dance-Theatre Production Still Dancing (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The play has been written and directed by theatre maker Sanjeev Dixit, founder of Third Half Theatre. He said the story connects with audiences because it reflects real-life experiences.