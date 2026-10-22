ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daler Mehndi Row: Mika Singh Demands Apology From Uttarakhand Minister As FWICE Seeks PM Modi's Intervention

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi's performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand has escalated, with Mika Singh demanding an apology from State Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) approaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the incident.

Standing firmly by his elder brother, Mika thanked members of the film and music fraternity for supporting Daler amid the backlash. He maintained that allegations about the veteran singer consuming alcohol were unfounded and said the way he was treated at the event warranted an apology. In a post on X, Mika wrote, "My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. I believe an apology is due." He further urged the person responsible to acknowledge that the allegations were wrong and apologise for the way the singer was treated.

Mika had earlier defended his brother against allegations that he appeared disoriented on stage. He revealed that Daler had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. In a video message shared on Instagram, Mika disclosed that the singer had recently undergone an operation. He questioned why Daler was facing criticism despite continuing to perform with his band while recovering.

Apart from demanding an apology, Mika also questioned reports that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for his performance at the event. Tagging the Uttarakhand minister in a subsequent post, Mika sought clarity on the reported payment and asked for the relevant documents to be made public. "Sir, aapne Rs 35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you!" he wrote.

The dispute took another turn after FWICE wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on October 21, raising concerns over the public reprimand of Daler Mehndi by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. In its letter, the federation expressed concern over the incident during the singer's performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, a religious community event associated with Navratri.

FWICE said concerns about an artist's performance or physical condition should be handled calmly rather than through a public confrontation. The letter stated, "While we believe that the smooth functioning of public events is essential, such concerns should be addressed calmly and sensibly rather than publicly reprimanding him."

The federation also said it was aware that Daler did not consume alcohol and was recovering from health issues and a recent surgery. It urged the authorities to exercise restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist's condition. "The entire entertainment fraternity has been hurt by the public humiliation of such a senior artiste," the letter read. FWICE requested the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to take note of the incident and advise public representatives to exercise greater sensitivity and professionalism when dealing with artists.

What happened at the Uttarakhand event?

The controversy began during Daler Mehndi's performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal when Uttarakhand Minister questioned the singer's performance, alleging that he appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs. According to FWICE's letter, the minister went on stage and reprimanded the singer over concerns about his physical condition, ability to speak or stand, and whether he was singing live.

The incident sparked a wider debate about how senior artists should be treated at public events, particularly when questions arise about their health or performance. Several members of the entertainment industry have since expressed support for Daler. Among those who rallied behind the singer were Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Badshah and Shaan.