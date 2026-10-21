ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daler Mehndi Row: Anupam Kher, Badshah, Others Rally Behind Singer As Sona Mohapatra Flags Accountability

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after his performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand drew criticism from state minister Subodh Uniyal. While the minister questioned the singer's performance and alleged that he was lip-syncing, several celebrities have come out in his defence, urging people to show compassion towards a veteran artist.

The debate took a new turn after Daler's brother, singer Mika Singh, revealed that the veteran musician had undergone surgery recently and had been unwell for the past two years. Comedian Kapil Sharma, rapper Badshah, actor Anupam Kher, singer Palash Sen and actor Sudesh Berry also expressed support for Daler, highlighting his contribution to music and questioning the manner in which he was addressed on stage.

However, singer Sona Mohapatra offered a different perspective. While acknowledging Daler's legacy, she raised questions about professional accountability and the responsibility artists have towards audiences who pay to watch them perform. Here's what the celebrities said as the controversy grew.

Mika Singh defends brother Daler Mehndi, speaks about his health

Mika Singh was among the first to come forward in support of Daler after the incident. In a video message shared on social media, Mika revealed that his brother had been unwell for the past two years and had undergone an operation recently. Addressing allegations that Daler had consumed alcohol before his performance, Mika said, "I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band."

Mika also pointed out that backing tracks are commonly used in live performances and questioned why Daler was being singled out over the issue. His clarification brought the singer's health into focus, with several members of the entertainment industry subsequently expressing support for the veteran artist.

Kapil Sharma asks people to be kinder

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also backed Daler, urging people not to rush to conclusions without knowing what someone might be going through. Sharing his reaction on Instagram, Kapil referred to the surgery Daler had reportedly undergone and thanked Mika for explaining the situation. "All we need is to be little kinder towards each other. We don't know what someone is going through," Kapil wrote.

Daler Mehndi Row: Who Said What (Photo: Instagram)

He ended his message by wishing Daler well, adding, "May God bless Daler paji. We love you Daler paji." Kapil's message echoed the sentiment expressed by several others in the industry that a veteran artist's health and dignity should be considered before drawing conclusions from a viral video.

Badshah calls public humiliation 'disheartening'

Rapper Badshah also joined the discussion, focusing on how the minister addressed Daler during the performance. Calling the Punjabi singer a legend, Badshah said disappointment over a performance could be expressed without publicly humiliating the artist. "Daler Mehndi paaji is a legend. Period. You can express disappointment. But publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening," he wrote. "Legends deserve dignity. Especially when they're vulnerable. Respect. Always," he added.

Daler Mehndi Row: Who Said What (Photo: Instagram)

Anupam Kher questions the minister's approach

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also expressed disappointment over the incident, saying that any concerns about Daler's performance could have been addressed privately. In an Instagram post, Kher said he had known Daler for many years and was aware that the singer had not been keeping well. "Minister ji, you may have had complaints about his performance. You may even have been upset with him. But was it really necessary to go up on stage and humiliate him in front of everyone? Couldn't the same thing have been said to him privately, with dignity and respect?" he wrote.

Kher also highlighted Daler's contribution to the music industry over several decades. "For the past 30–35 years, Daler ji has brought joy to all of us through his songs. Surely, his contribution deserves some appreciation and respect," he added. The actor also expressed sympathy for the singer, describing him as a kind-hearted person.

Palash Sen says Daler Mehndi has never touched alcohol