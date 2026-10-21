Daler Mehndi Row: Anupam Kher, Badshah, Others Rally Behind Singer As Sona Mohapatra Flags Accountability
Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand performance row sparks debate as Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma and others defend him, while Sona Mohapatra raises questions about accountability.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after his performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand drew criticism from state minister Subodh Uniyal. While the minister questioned the singer's performance and alleged that he was lip-syncing, several celebrities have come out in his defence, urging people to show compassion towards a veteran artist.
The debate took a new turn after Daler's brother, singer Mika Singh, revealed that the veteran musician had undergone surgery recently and had been unwell for the past two years. Comedian Kapil Sharma, rapper Badshah, actor Anupam Kher, singer Palash Sen and actor Sudesh Berry also expressed support for Daler, highlighting his contribution to music and questioning the manner in which he was addressed on stage.
'इतना पैसा देकर आपको बुलाया है....', सिंगर दलेर मेहंदी पर भड़के मंत्री, बीच प्रोग्राम मंच पर हंगामा #dalermehndi #singer #kunjapurimela #subodhuniyal @SubodhUniyal1 @dalermehndi खबर के लिए नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें https://t.co/7Q252o2NTG https://t.co/lbxuBHENEK— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) October 19, 2026
However, singer Sona Mohapatra offered a different perspective. While acknowledging Daler's legacy, she raised questions about professional accountability and the responsibility artists have towards audiences who pay to watch them perform. Here's what the celebrities said as the controversy grew.
Mika Singh defends brother Daler Mehndi, speaks about his health
Mika Singh was among the first to come forward in support of Daler after the incident. In a video message shared on social media, Mika revealed that his brother had been unwell for the past two years and had undergone an operation recently. Addressing allegations that Daler had consumed alcohol before his performance, Mika said, "I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band."
Mika also pointed out that backing tracks are commonly used in live performances and questioned why Daler was being singled out over the issue. His clarification brought the singer's health into focus, with several members of the entertainment industry subsequently expressing support for the veteran artist.
Kapil Sharma asks people to be kinder
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also backed Daler, urging people not to rush to conclusions without knowing what someone might be going through. Sharing his reaction on Instagram, Kapil referred to the surgery Daler had reportedly undergone and thanked Mika for explaining the situation. "All we need is to be little kinder towards each other. We don't know what someone is going through," Kapil wrote.
He ended his message by wishing Daler well, adding, "May God bless Daler paji. We love you Daler paji." Kapil's message echoed the sentiment expressed by several others in the industry that a veteran artist's health and dignity should be considered before drawing conclusions from a viral video.
Badshah calls public humiliation 'disheartening'
Rapper Badshah also joined the discussion, focusing on how the minister addressed Daler during the performance. Calling the Punjabi singer a legend, Badshah said disappointment over a performance could be expressed without publicly humiliating the artist. "Daler Mehndi paaji is a legend. Period. You can express disappointment. But publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening," he wrote. "Legends deserve dignity. Especially when they're vulnerable. Respect. Always," he added.
Anupam Kher questions the minister's approach
Veteran actor Anupam Kher also expressed disappointment over the incident, saying that any concerns about Daler's performance could have been addressed privately. In an Instagram post, Kher said he had known Daler for many years and was aware that the singer had not been keeping well. "Minister ji, you may have had complaints about his performance. You may even have been upset with him. But was it really necessary to go up on stage and humiliate him in front of everyone? Couldn't the same thing have been said to him privately, with dignity and respect?" he wrote.
एक-दो दिन पहले एक वीडियो देखा, जिसमें कोई मंत्री जी मंच पर दलेर मेहंदी जी से जिस तरह बात कर रहे थे, उसे देखकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं दलेर जी को बहुत सालों से जानता हूँ। यह भी जानता हूँ कि पिछले कुछ समय से उनकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं रही है। मंत्री जी, आपको उनकी प्रस्तुति से शिकायत हो सकती है। नाराज़गी भी हो सकती है। लेकिन सबके सामने मंच पर जाकर इस तरह उन्हें अपमानित करना ज़रूरी था क्या? यही बात उनसे अलग बैठकर, इज़्ज़त से भी तो कही जा सकती थी। एक कलाकार अपनी मेहनत से जो पहचान और सम्मान कमाता है, उसके पीछे पूरी ज़िंदगी लगी होती है। दलेर जी ने पिछले तीस-पैंतीस सालों से अपने गानों से हम सबको ख़ुशी दी है। उस योगदान की कुछ तो क़द्र होनी चाहिए। दलेर जी, मैंने आपको हमेशा एक नेकदिल, प्यार बाँटने वाले इंसान के रूप में जाना है। जहाँ तक मैं आपको जानता हूँ, आप शराब भी नहीं पीते। आपको यह सब सहना पड़ा, इसका मुझे बहुत अफ़सोस है। अपनी इंडस्ट्री के साथियों से भी कहना चाहूँगा—जो लोग दलेर जी को जानते हैं, वे अपनी बात ज़रूर रखें। उनके साथ खड़े हों। किसी के अच्छे स्वभाव के बारे में, उसकी इंसानियत के बारे में अपने अनुभव से दो शब्द कहना भी बहुत मायने रखता है। ऐसे वक़्त में एक साथी के लिए इतना तो हम कर ही सकते हैं। दलेर जी, आप बेहतरीन कलाकार हैं और उतने ही प्यारे इंसान भी। अपना ख़याल रखिए। भगवान आपको अच्छी सेहत दे। मेरा प्यार और सम्मान हमेशा आपके साथ है। 🙏❤️— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 20, 2026
Kher also highlighted Daler's contribution to the music industry over several decades. "For the past 30–35 years, Daler ji has brought joy to all of us through his songs. Surely, his contribution deserves some appreciation and respect," he added. The actor also expressed sympathy for the singer, describing him as a kind-hearted person.
Palash Sen says Daler Mehndi has never touched alcohol
Singer Palash Sen, best known as the frontman of the band Euphoria, penned an emotional note for Daler, describing him as a brother whose life has been dedicated to music and spreading happiness. Sen said the trolling surrounding the controversy was painful to watch and urged people to remember the person behind the public image.
"Everyone has a bad day or ill health. Even legends can fall ill," he wrote, adding that Daler had shown up to perform despite his reported health difficulties. Sen also directly addressed the allegations surrounding alcohol consumption, writing, "Daler paaji doesn't touch alcohol. Never did. Never will." Calling Daler a gem of the country, Palash urged people to respond with empathy rather than mockery.
Sudesh Berry calls for solidarity
Actor Sudesh Berry also stood by Daler, arguing that complaints about an artist's work should not lead to public humiliation. Berry, who said he had known the singer for more than 30 years, described the situation as strange and urged people not to judge the veteran artist based on allegations and assumptions. He also pointed to the possibility of health difficulties, saying that people could experience ups and downs in their health.
In his Instagram caption, Berry wrote in Hindi that every artist and individual deserved respect. He added that while disagreements about a performance were understandable, such matters could be addressed privately and with sensitivity. "I wholeheartedly stand in support of Daler Mehndi ji," he wrote, urging people to approach the matter with understanding, fairness and humanity.
Sona Mohapatra raises questions about professional accountability
While several celebrities focused on the way Daler was treated at the Uttarakhand event, singer Sona Mohapatra brought the audience's experience into the discussion. Sona recalled watching Daler perform at the Sufi Heritage Festival at Delhi's Sunder Nursery in March. She said she had stayed back after her own performance to watch him, as he was scheduled to close the festival the following evening.
However, she described the performance as disappointing, saying that from where she watched, Daler appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and repeatedly sang the same musical phrase. She also said she noticed audience members gradually leaving. Sona expressed sympathy for the organisers, who invest considerable time, money and effort in putting together live events.
At the same time, she questioned whether respect for an established artist should mean overlooking concerns about a performance. "Two things can be true. A veteran deserves dignity, empathy and gratitude for a lifetime of contribution. And an audience deserves an honest performance, or at the very least, an honest acknowledgement when that is no longer possible," she wrote.
She added that if an artist was unwell, the situation should be handled with compassion and responsibility rather than leaving audiences and organisers without an explanation. Sona also acknowledged that speaking out could invite criticism, but maintained that professional accountability applied to everyone, regardless of age or reputation. "Respect is not a one-way entitlement. It is a relationship of reciprocity. Age, legacy and stature deserve reverence. They do not exempt any of us from professional accountability," she wrote.
What happened at the Uttarakhand event?
The controversy began on Sunday, October 18, when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, during the Navratri festivities. A video from the event went viral after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and questioned his performance on stage.
The minister later told a news agency that Daler appeared disoriented and was not singing live. He alleged that the singer was lip-syncing and said he had expected a recognised artist to do justice to his work. He also claimed that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the appearance and said he was unhappy because the singer was not singing live.
In the viral video, the minister was heard questioning Daler's ability to perform, saying, "You can't even speak properly, so how do you expect to sing?" He continued, "We invited you to entertain our people, but you are making a mockery of us. This is not right. You have a big name and reputation, and that is why you were invited. You should respect that."
The incident triggered criticism and speculation on social media, including allegations that the singer was under the influence of alcohol. Mika Singh, Palash Sen and Anupam Kher subsequently defended Daler against the allegations, with Mika and Palash specifically disputing claims about alcohol consumption.