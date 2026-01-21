ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daldal Trailer Out: Here's When And Where To Watch Bhumi Pednekar's Crime Thriller Series On OTT

Hyderabad: The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming crime thriller series Daldal is finally out. The makers shared a two-minute-and-one-second dark and gritty trailer on Wedneday. It dives into the bone-chilling hunt of a cold-blooded murderer in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar leads the series as DCP Rita Ferreira.

In the trailer, Bhumi is shown leading a high-pressure investigation after a series of brutal murders shocks the city. The crimes are horrifying, with victims found with slashed wrists and mouths stuffed with raw meat, mobile phones, and other objects. As the investigation unfolds, she faces challenges not just from the emotionally-taxing case but also from within the police system.

Speaking about her role, Bhumi in a statement said: "Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past - a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before."