Daldal Trailer Out: Here's When And Where To Watch Bhumi Pednekar's Crime Thriller Series On OTT
Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal trailer reveals a dark crime thriller about a serial killer hunt in Mumbai. The series will premiere on Prime Video.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST|
Updated : January 21, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming crime thriller series Daldal is finally out. The makers shared a two-minute-and-one-second dark and gritty trailer on Wedneday. It dives into the bone-chilling hunt of a cold-blooded murderer in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar leads the series as DCP Rita Ferreira.
In the trailer, Bhumi is shown leading a high-pressure investigation after a series of brutal murders shocks the city. The crimes are horrifying, with victims found with slashed wrists and mouths stuffed with raw meat, mobile phones, and other objects. As the investigation unfolds, she faces challenges not just from the emotionally-taxing case but also from within the police system.
Speaking about her role, Bhumi in a statement said: "Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past - a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before."
Daldal is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment. The series is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeswaran, Rohan D'Souza, Priya Saggi, and Hussain Haidry. Apart from Bhumi, the show also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in key roles.
Dark. Gritty. Uncompromising. #BhumiSatishPednekkar’s turn as DCP Rita Ferreira in the #DALDAL trailer is haunting and unapologetically intense. pic.twitter.com/5Y7zjD51e0— Subhojit Ghosh (Sunny) (@SunnySubhojit) January 21, 2026
The story is based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar, which focuses on how the police track a killer who plans his crimes with chilling precision and leaves behind very few clues. According to the makers, Daldal is not just a crime suspense series but a strong exploration of trauma, morality, and the cost of violence.
#BhumiSatishPednekkar commands every frame of the #DALDAL trailer. Fierce, raw, and deeply unsettling, she brings a rare psychological intensity that lingers long after the visuals fade. pic.twitter.com/djD2yuovIz— Lokesh Chandra ⚡️ (@socialloki) January 21, 2026
The makers also shared a chilling message on X (formerly Twitter): "The past isn't here to haunt. It's here to hunt. #DaldalOnPrime, New Series, Jan 30." Fans have reacted strongly to the trailer on social media. One user wrote, "Dark. Gritty. Uncompromising. BhumiSatishPednekkar's turn as DCP Rita Ferreira in the #DALDAL trailer is haunting and unapologetically intense."
Hooked already ❄️ #Daldal trailer looks gripping and #SamaraTijori definitely stands out pic.twitter.com/E3P4RyoDet— Subhojit Ghosh (Sunny) (@SunnySubhojit) January 21, 2026
Another reaction read, "Bhumi commands every frame of the #DALDAL trailer. Fierce, raw, and deeply unsettling." A third fan commented, "Hooked already ❄️ #Daldal trailer looks gripping and #SamaraTijori definitely stands out." Daldal will premiere on Prime Video on January 30, making it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and psychological thrillers.
Read More
- Arriving A Week After Border 2, Mayasabha Director Shrugs Off 'Suicidal Move' Claims, Confident His Film Will Stand Tall
- 'Dobara Hindu Ho Jaaye': Anup Jalota Takes A Dig At AR Rahman Over His Communal Remark
- 'What Can I say?' When Sunita Ahuja Admitted Being 'Jealous' About Govinda Working With Gorgeous Women