Dalai Lama Beats Trevor Noah To Win His First Grammy, Says Recognition Of 'Our Shared Universal Responsibility'

Fuile photo of the Dalai Lama ( ANI )

The Dalai Lama has won his first Grammy award, beating comedian and television personality Trevor Noah, who was also hosting the show. The Buddhist spiritual leader won the award in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for “Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama." Noah was competing in the category with “Into The Uncut Grass,” a children’s story. At 90, the 14th Dalai Lama joined fellow Grammy winner, director Steven Spielberg, in the first-time winner's honours in the Premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon. As many as 86 awards were handed out during the ceremony. Lamar won the night's first televised award: best rap album. The album for which the Dalai Lama was awarded features collaborations with Hindustani classical influences and includes remarks on themes such as mindfulness, harmony, and health. It was Musician Rufus Wainwright who accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf.