Dalai Lama Beats Trevor Noah To Win His First Grammy, Says Recognition Of 'Our Shared Universal Responsibility'
At 90, the 14th Dalai Lama joined fellow Grammy winner, director Steven Spielberg, in the first-time winner's honours in the Premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
The Dalai Lama has won his first Grammy award, beating comedian and television personality Trevor Noah, who was also hosting the show.
The Buddhist spiritual leader won the award in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for “Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama." Noah was competing in the category with “Into The Uncut Grass,” a children’s story.
At 90, the 14th Dalai Lama joined fellow Grammy winner, director Steven Spielberg, in the first-time winner's honours in the Premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon. As many as 86 awards were handed out during the ceremony. Lamar won the night's first televised award: best rap album.
The album for which the Dalai Lama was awarded features collaborations with Hindustani classical influences and includes remarks on themes such as mindfulness, harmony, and health. It was Musician Rufus Wainwright who accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf.
"OK, I am not the Dalai Lama, obviously," Rufus Wainwright joked from the podium. "It was a privilege to participate in this project. It's an honour to accept this recognition on behalf of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, whose wisdom is at the heart of this work."
Dalai Lama's Reaction To Winning His First Grammy
The Dalai Lama said he received the award with "gratitude and humility" and that it was a recognition of "our shared universal responsibility".
"I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely," the spiritual leader said in a post on X on Monday morning.
His Holiness the Dalai Lama Receives Grammy Recognition Highlighting Universal Responsibility and Compassion— Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) February 2, 2026
Grammy Award Best Audiobook Narration - Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see… pic.twitter.com/YhK5zlyhem
Born as Lhamo Dhondup, but his given spiritual name is Tenzin Gyatso, the Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. Considered among the world's noted spiritual leaders, the Dalai Lama has been living in exile in McLeod Ganj, in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, since fleeing Tibet in 1959.
Here's an updated list of select winners at Grammys:
- Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: “Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama,” Dalai Lama
- Best Rap AlbumL “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar
- Best Latin Urban Album: “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny.
- Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
- Best Pop Vocal Album: “Mayhem,” Lady Gaga.
- Best Pop Solo Performance: “Messy,” Lola Young.
- Song of the Year (Songwriter's Award): “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: “EUSEXUA,” FKA twigs
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
- Best Rock Album: “Never Enough,” Turnstile
- Best Contemporary Country Album: “Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll.
- Best R&B Album: “Mutt,” Leon Thomas
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “A Matter of Time,” Laufey
- Best Latin Pop Album: “Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade
- Best Música Mexicana Album: “Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Sinners,” various artists
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award): “Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson
- Best Gospel Album: “Heart of Mine,” Darrel Walls, PJ Morton.
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Coritos Vol. 1,” Israel & New Breed
- Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters"
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Portrait,” Samara Joy
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Southern Nights,” Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore
- Best African Music Performance: “Push 2 Start,” Tyla
- Best Reggae Album: “BLXXD & FYAH,” Keznamdi
- Best Music Video: “Anxiety,” Doechii
- Best Music Film: “Music by John Williams”
- Best Alternative Music Album: “Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure
- Songwriter Of The Year: Amy Allen
- Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut
- Best Comedy Album: “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” Nate Bargatze.
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: “Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz.
- Best Album Cover: “Chromakopia”
