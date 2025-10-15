ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Drops Major Hint About Katrina Kaif's Delivery Date: 'Almost There'

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal is glowing with happiness as he prepares to embrace fatherhood for the first time. The Bollywood star, who is expecting his first child with wife Katrina Kaif, recently dropped a major hint about her delivery while expressing his excitement about becoming a dad.

The actor attended the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, where he engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation with Nikhil Taneja. During the interaction, Vicky opened up about this new phase of his life and shared how eagerly he is waiting to welcome his baby.

When asked what he was most looking forward to as a father, Vicky smiled and said, "Just being a dad." He went on to add, "I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing. Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed." His words hinted that Kaif's delivery might be just around the corner.

Vicky also revealed that he plans to stay by his wife's side during this special time. Laughing, he said, "Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don't think I will step out of the house)."

The adorable moment quickly went viral after fans shared the video on Reddit, with many congratulating the couple and sending them warm wishes.

Sunny Kaushal shares his excitement

Earlier this month, Vicky's younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, also shared his excitement about the new arrival in the family. Speaking to a paparazzo at a Mumbai event, he said, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It's happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We're also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come."