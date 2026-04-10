ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dacoit X Review: What Early Reactions Are Saying About Adivi Sesh And Mrunal Thakur's Action Thriller

Actor Nani was among the first industry voices to praise the film, calling it a theatrical experience. He wrote, "True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don't miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date." He also appreciated Mrunal Thakur's performance and highlighted the film's visuals, music, and direction, congratulating the entire team.

The advance buzz was encouraging. USA premieres reportedly grossed over $300K, marking one of Adivi Sesh's best openings overseas. In India, the film saw nearly 100K tickets sold on BookMyShow by April 9, with Hyderabad leading the early response. The strong pre-sales hinted at solid opening day numbers, even as social media reviews began painting a mixed picture.

Hyderabad: Adivi Sesh's bilingual thriller Dacoit has finally hit theatres on April 10, arriving with strong pre-sales and a wave of mixed reactions from early viewers. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the Telugu-Hindi film pairs Sesh with Mrunal Thakur and features a supporting cast that includes Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and others. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 80-100 crore, the film entered release day with promising momentum at the box office.

However, not all reactions were unanimously positive. One early viewer described the film as "An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts." The review added that while twists keep the narrative moving, some portions feel predictable, and the climax appears over the top. The same viewer rated the film 2.5 out of 5, noting that the technical aspects remain its biggest strength.

Dacoit X Review (Photo: X)

Several other reactions leaned more positive, especially praising the film's pacing and technical craft. One X post called it a "neatly packed action love story with good pace," adding that the first half stays engaging with a racy screenplay. The X user also highlighted the background score by Bheems Ceciroleo and described the climax as the biggest highlight, ultimately giving the film a 3 out of 5 rating.

Dacoit X Review (Photo: X)

Another filmgoer described Dacoit as "a perfect mix of emotion and action," appreciating the chemistry between Sesh and Mrunal. The tweet noted that the first half remains engaging, while the chase sequences and visuals impress. The reviewer concluded that the film is "a satisfying watch with strong commercial appeal."

Dacoit X Review (Photo: X)

Many reactions singled out Sesh' performance. One user wrote, "#AdiviSesh delivers a shandaar performance - easily one of his best," adding that the film combines action, romance, and drama effectively. The same review mentioned that while there are minor flaws in editing and screenplay, the visuals and background score elevate the experience.

Dacoit X Review (Photo: X)

Another detailed reaction praised Sesh' restrained performance, calling it "top notch" and "one of his best for sure." The reviewer also appreciated Mrunal's presence and Anurag Kashyap's impact, while acknowledging minor issues in editing and screenplay. "Overall, this is an OG love story that is gonna melt your hearts," the tweet concluded.

Dacoit X Review (Photo: X)

Dacoit attempts to balance a character-driven narrative with action and emotional depth. The film's tone leans toward a brooding romance rather than a conventional commercial entertainer. Overall, early reactions suggest that Dacoit offers strong performances and impressive technical values, but the narrative may not work for everyone.