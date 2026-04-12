ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh Starrer Shows Mild Growth But Dhurandhar 2 Dominates

On day 2, the film showed slight growth at the domestic box office. According to trade estimates by Sacnilk, Dacoit collected Rs. 7.00 Cr across 3,734 shows on its second day. This pushed the total India net collection to Rs. 13.55 Cr, while the India gross reached Rs. 15.81 Cr. The overseas markets added another Rs. 2.50 Cr on day 2, taking the total overseas gross to around Rs. 9.00 Cr. With these figures, the worldwide gross collection of Dacoit now stands at Rs. 24.81 Cr after two days.

Dacoit opened to moderate numbers on its first day. The film collected around Rs. 6.55 Cr in India on day 1. Overseas markets also contributed Rs. 6.50 Cr, giving the film a worldwide opening of approximately Rs. 14.13 Cr. For a mid-scale action thriller made on a reported budget of around Rs. 80–100 Cr, the opening was considered decent but not strong enough to ensure a comfortable theatrical run.

Hyderabad: The Telugu action-drama romantic thriller Dacoit hit theatres on April 10, 2026, with expectations of a solid start. The film was released in Telugu along with a Hindi dubbed version, while its international premiere took place a day earlier on April 9. Despite a decent opening and slight growth on day 2, the film is facing intense competition from the fourth-week juggernaut Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which continues to dominate the box office.

However, the bigger story is the comparison with Dhurandhar 2, which is currently in its fourth week but still outperforming new releases. On day 23, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 7.00 Cr in India. On day 24, the film witnessed a massive jump and earned Rs. 13.50 Cr. This means that Dhurandhar 2's day 24 collection alone was almost double Dacoit's day 2 earnings. Even its day 23 figure matched Dacoit's second-day collection, highlighting the strong hold of the blockbuster.

The comparison becomes even more striking when looking at overall totals. After 24 days, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs. 1,068.92 Cr India net and Rs. 1,279.80 Cr India gross. Overseas collections stand at Rs. 411.50 Cr, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs. 1,691.30 Cr. The film is now on the verge of entering the Rs. 1700 Cr club globally.

Dhurandhar 2 has also created multiple records during its historic run. The film has become the first ever to cross Rs. 1000 Cr net in Hindi alone. It also delivered a massive opening week of Rs. 674.17 Cr, followed by Rs. 263.65 Cr in week two and Rs. 110.60 Cr in week three. Even in its fourth week, the film continues to post solid numbers, demonstrating exceptional staying power.

The success of Dhurandhar 2 is driven by its large-scale action, spy-thriller narrative, sequel hype, and strong word-of-mouth. High repeat value and wide release across multiple languages have helped it maintain momentum. The film has also sold over 3.5 crore tickets in Hindi, with lifetime admissions expected to cross 4 crore.

Meanwhile, Dacoit is an action-driven story blending romance and thriller elements. The film relies on weekend growth to build momentum. However, with a strong competitor still dominating screens, it will need significant jumps on Sunday and weekdays to sustain its run.