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Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh's Latest Beats Hit 2 & Major Opening But Fails To Match Dhurandhar 2 Day 23 Earnings

Dacoit opened decently at the box office, slightly behind Dhurandhar 2's Day 23 earnings, despite beating Adivi Sesh's previous openers.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 11, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's romantic action thriller film Dacoit hit theatres on April 10. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but had a decent start at the box office. However, the film's first-day collection remained slightly lower than Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge's Day 23 earnings.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dacoit earned Rs 6.50 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day across 3,800 shows. Overseas, the film has gathered a total of Rs 6 crore in gross collections, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 13.57 crore.

Dacoit's Day 1 Collection Is Less Than Dhurandhar 2's Day 23 Earnings

Interestingly, Dacoit's Day 1 earnings fell short when compared to Dhurandhar 2, which continues to perform steadily even in its fourth week. Ranveer Singh's film collected Rs 6.70 crore on its Day 23.

This means that Dacoit, despite being a fresh release, could not surpass the ongoing box office run of Dhurandhar 2. The continued craze for the spy action thriller has clearly affected the new film's opening numbers.

Dacoit Performs Better Than Adivi Sesh's Previous Openers

On a positive note, Dacoit has performed slightly better than Adivi Sesh's previous films on their opening day. His earlier releases, HIT: The Second Case and Major, had earned Rs 6.40 crore and Rs 6.04 crore, respectively, on Day 1.

Dacoit's Release Was Postponed Earlier

Dacoit was initially scheduled to release on March 19. However, the makers decided to postpone the film to April 10 to avoid a clash with big releases, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Adivi Sesh had earlier stated that a film like Dhurandhar is a "phenomenon", and there was no point in competing with it directly at the box office.

About Dacoit

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is a romantic action drama. The story revolves around two former lovers who are forced to reunite for a series of robberies that change their lives. The film features Adivi Sesh as a police inspector, alongside Mrunal Thakur. It also stars Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in important roles.

READ MORE

  1. Dacoit X Review: What Early Reactions Are Saying About Adivi Sesh And Mrunal Thakur's Action Thriller
  2. April Movie Calendar: Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla, Ram Charan Starrer Peddi Lead The Lineup Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze
  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer's Film Earns Rs 1680 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip

TAGGED:

DACOIT BOX OFFICE DAY 1 WORLDWIDE
DACOIT DAY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
ADIVI SESH FILMS
DHURANDHAR 2
DACOIT BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

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