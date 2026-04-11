ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh's Latest Beats Hit 2 & Major Opening But Fails To Match Dhurandhar 2 Day 23 Earnings

Hyderabad: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's romantic action thriller film Dacoit hit theatres on April 10. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but had a decent start at the box office. However, the film's first-day collection remained slightly lower than Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge's Day 23 earnings.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dacoit earned Rs 6.50 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day across 3,800 shows. Overseas, the film has gathered a total of Rs 6 crore in gross collections, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 13.57 crore.

Dacoit's Day 1 Collection Is Less Than Dhurandhar 2's Day 23 Earnings

Interestingly, Dacoit's Day 1 earnings fell short when compared to Dhurandhar 2, which continues to perform steadily even in its fourth week. Ranveer Singh's film collected Rs 6.70 crore on its Day 23.

This means that Dacoit, despite being a fresh release, could not surpass the ongoing box office run of Dhurandhar 2. The continued craze for the spy action thriller has clearly affected the new film's opening numbers.