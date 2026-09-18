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Daayra X Review: From 'Powerful Performances' To 'Underwhelming Climax', Here's What Audiences Say About Film

Another called him one of the finest performers in the industry, while praising the conviction he brings to his character. Kareena has also received positive reactions for her portrayal. Viewers have appreciated the authority and emotional control she brings to her role, with some noting that the film allows her to explore a different shade as an actor. A review that rated the film four out of five called both Prithviraj and Kareena "at their absolute best", describing their performances as a major strength of the investigative drama.

One of the strongest points emerging from the X reactions is the performances of the two leads. Several viewers have praised Prithviraj for his intensity, restraint and ability to convey emotion through his expressions and body language. One review described the actor as "outstanding", highlighting how his eyes, silences and body language carry much of his performance.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, Daayra follows two contrasting perspectives on a case that raises difficult questions about law, justice and accountability. The film has drawn attention for its serious subject and the way it challenges viewers to examine their own understanding of justice.

Hyderabad: The wait is over as Daayra has released in theatres today, September 18, and the audience verdict is out. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the investigative crime thriller has received a mixed response on X, with viewers praising its performances and morally complex subject while raising questions about its pacing and climax. Inspired by true events, the film explores the conflict between instant justice and the legal system.

Meghna Gulzar's return to the investigative space after Talvar has been a key talking point among viewers. The director uses a police procedural framework to explore a sensitive case and the conflicting ideas of justice that surround it. The film's central question is straightforward but difficult - When the legal system fails, can instant justice truly be considered justice?

Some viewers have praised the film for refusing to offer easy answers. Instead of presenting the issue as a simple battle between right and wrong, Daayra places contrasting viewpoints at the centre of its narrative. One review called the film "gripping, disturbing and hard-hitting", adding that its parallel storytelling gradually makes audiences question their own position on the issue.

Strong Moments, But The Second Half Draws Criticism

While several reactions have praised the film's tension and emotional weight, some viewers have found its execution uneven. The second half, in particular, has attracted criticism for its pacing and narrative choices. A three-star review described the first part of the film as engaging but felt that the narrative starts losing momentum in the second half. The shifts between flashback and present-day events were also described as confusing at certain points.

Another review was far more critical, calling the film "dull and dry". It argued that the screenplay lacks the tightness needed for a police procedural and that the proceedings move too slowly to maintain audience interest. The criticism extends to the film's climax. While some viewers have found the pre-climax and final sequences disturbing and impactful, others felt the film failed to deliver the dramatic payoff they expected.

One review noted that the story builds anticipation for a major confrontation between the two central characters but ends abruptly. According to the review, the lack of a stronger resolution reduces the impact of the events that came before it. On the other hand, a viewer who rated the film four out of five praised Meghna's finale and argued that the film's treatment of the conflict between law and justice is what makes it powerful. Another review highlighted the final conversation between the leads and the sequence before the credits as moments that stay with the audience.

What The X Reviews Say About Daayra

The overall response to Daayra remains divided. While some viewers have described it as a thought-provoking and gripping thriller, others have questioned its screenplay, pace and ending. The film's performances, particularly those of Prithviraj and Kareena, have emerged as common points of praise. The investigative treatment and moral questions have also connected with audiences who appreciate serious crime dramas.

At the same time, the mixed reactions suggest that the film's slower portions and unconventional narrative choices may not work equally well for everyone. The response to the climax is particularly varied, with some viewers finding it powerful and others expecting a more satisfying confrontation. One reviewer summed up the film as a combination of "strong performances", an "engaging investigation" and a "thought-provoking premise", while pointing to an uneven second half and an underwhelming climax.