ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daayra Trailer: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off Over Case With No Easy Answers

As the investigation moves forward, their paths begin to clash, turning the case into a larger debate about law, accountability and the protection given to juveniles. At one point in the trailer, a senior police officer tells Raman, "Human rights walo ke PIL pe SIT form hui hai." Raman then reveals that one of the accused managed to escape through this. But the conversation takes a sharp turn when Ajooni points out that 'it's not patli gali, it's juvenile protection law.'

The 2-minute-19-second trailer opens in the aftermath of a rape and murder of a girl. The investigation soon becomes complicated when one of the accused is a juvenile. He is just months away from turning 17, adding another layer to a case that is already under intense scrutiny for police encounter. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Prithviraj portrays DCP Raman Kumar. Both are senior officers, but their understanding of justice appears to be very different.

Hyderabad: The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Daayra is finally out, and it promises a tense crime thriller built around a case that puts two senior police officers on opposite sides of the same system. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film explores crime, justice, juvenile law and the difficult questions that emerge when the law does not offer easy answers.

Raman responds with disbelief, asking, "Ek juvenile jo rape aur murder kar sakta hain, uski protection?" The exchange captures the central conflict of Daayra. While one side looks at the case through the lens of the law, the other questions whether the existing legal framework is enough when the alleged crime is so serious.

The tension between the two officers becomes even clearer towards the end of the trailer. Ajooni says, "Law ka ek framework hai jiske daayre mein main kaam karti hoon." Raman immediately asks, "Aur main nahi karta?" Ajooni replies, "Abhi keh nahi sakti!" The final exchange leaves the audience with a question about where both officers stand and whether their ideas of justice can ever meet.

Meghna Gulzar has described Daayra as a story inspired by several true events from across India. According to the filmmaker, the film is not tied to one particular city or state. Instead, it looks at a reality that can unfold almost anywhere in the country. "Daayra is a story that is inspired by not one, but several true events that have occurred across our country. Daayra is a story that takes place, not in a particular city or state of India; but does happen almost everywhere and anywhere in our country," Gulzar wrote.

She also explained the contrast between the two protagonists. "Kareena's Ajooni is fiercely righteous. Prithviraj as Raman is righteously fierce. They are both swirling in a sea of grey. As in life, so in Daayra, they are neither black nor white. Sometimes the line of law guides them, sometimes it entraps them. And Daayra explores how they navigate these journeys," she added.

Kareena, who plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, said the role pushed her into unfamiliar territory. She also praised Gulzar's approach to filmmaking and her experience of working with Prithviraj for the first time. "What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There's so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn't really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that's always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure. He's an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you're surrounded by make the experience that much richer," Kareena said.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, said it was Raman's complicated personality that drew him to the project. He also appreciated the fact that the film does not appear to force a particular answer on the audience. "What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human," he said.

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra also features Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni and Trupti Khamkar in key roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first collaboration. The film is set to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.