ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daayra Early Reviews Out: Did Meghna Gulzar's Thriller Deliver A Gripping Take On Justice, Crime And Truth?

One early review gave Daayra a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars and described it as an "intense, intriguing and impactful" thriller. The review praised Meghna Gulzar for building a conflict around a difficult question: when the demand for instant justice clashes with the rule of law, where should one draw the line? The review also highlighted the contrasting perspectives presented through Kareena and Prithviraj's characters.

Inspired by true events, Daayra explores the aftermath of a crime that triggers widespread public outrage. The film follows two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who approach the same case through different perspectives on duty, justice and the law.

Hyderabad: Meghna Gulzar's upcoming crime thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release in theatres on September 18, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical release, early reviews of the film have started emerging from special screening held in New Delhi on Wednesday, with viewers praising the lead performances and hard-hitting moments. However, opinions remain divided over the screenplay, pacing and overall execution.

According to the film critic, several sequences are disturbing, while the pre-climax, final conversation and moments after the ending leave a lasting impact. Prithviraj was described as "terrific", while Kareena Kapoor Khan received praise for delivering a layered performance with conviction. The review also noted that Meghna once again explores the cracks within the system, this time with greater emotional intensity.

However, another review offered a less favourable assessment, rating the film 2 out of 5 stars. The reviewer called Daayra a below-par thriller, citing a middling screenplay, loopholes and slow pacing as major concerns. While the story's central idea was described as strong and hard-hitting, the review criticised the screenplay for failing to maintain consistent engagement. The pre-climax received praise, along with select confrontation scenes and the film's portrayal of the system. However, the reviewer felt that the pace slowed down again after these moments.

What Meghna Gulzar Said About Daayra

Ahead of the release, Meghna Gulzar described Daayra as a journey between justice and crime. Speaking to a news agency, the filmmaker said that the film explores the journey between "right, wrong and truth. There is an aspect of justice and crime, but it's not just about justice and crime. It is about the journey between them." Meghna also stated that the film is inspired by real incidents and that she had not distorted facts during its making. She explained that while she makes the material cinematic, retaining the reality of the events remains a responsibility.

More About Daayra

Daayra is produced by Vineet Jain and Dhaval Jain under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli IPS, while Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays DCP Raman Kumar IPS. The film revolves around a crime that divides public opinion and sets two investigations in motion. As the search for answers continues, the two police officers find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice.