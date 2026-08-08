ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cricketer Ramandeep Singh Marries Actor Charlie Chauhan In Sikh Ceremony; Arshdeep Singh, Jay Bhanushali Attend

In the pictures and videos from the wedding, Ramandeep and Charlie can be seen taking part in the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara. The couple was dressed in traditional wedding outfits and looked happy as they began this new chapter of their lives.

Charlie, who is best known for playing Mukti in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, shared their wedding photos on Instagram in collaboration with Ramandeep. Sharing the pictures, she simply captioned the post with a red heart and a forever emoji.

Hyderabad: Cricketer Ramandeep Singh has married television actor Charlie Chauhan in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony. The couple, who were reportedly in a relationship for eight years, tied the knot in the presence of their family members, close friends, fellow cricketers and television industry friends.

The wedding was attended by several names from the cricket and television industries. India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Ashwini Kumar and Punjab cricketer Jassinder Singh were among those spotted at the celebrations. Actor Jay Bhanushali also shared a picture from the wedding on his Instagram Story.

Arshdeep Singh took to Instagram to share a photograph with the newlyweds and congratulate them. Several other cricketers and actors also sent their wishes to the couple. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and R Ashwin were among those who congratulated Ramandeep and Charlie on social media.

Actors Nandish Sandhu and Arti Singh also wished the couple. Nandish wrote, “Congratulations. Wish you both a beautiful life.” Arti shared her wishes with several heart emojis, writing, “Congratulations, wishing you a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.”

Ramandeep plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League. He made his India T20I debut on November 13, 2024, and has played two matches for the country so far. He was also part of KKR’s IPL title-winning squad in 2024.

Charlie has appeared in several television shows, including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Best Friends Forever?, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and MTV Roadies. She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.